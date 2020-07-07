Streaming platform Neon has technical issues on first night after Lightbox merger

Streaming platform Neon has apparent technical issues on the first night following Lightbox merger.

Kiwis are venting their frustration on social media after experiencing technical issues with streaming platform Neon.

Tuesday night was the first evening of the “new Neon” – now owned by Sky – following its merger with Lightbox.

However, viewers reported technical issues around 8pm to Stuff and also vented on social media on Tuesday evening.

A screenshot sent to Stuff by a viewer stated that the Neon platform was “under maintenance”.

“Goodbye Lightbox, hello Neon! We are currently having some work done but we will be up and running soon," the app states.

screenshot The rentals section of the new Neon service contains all the movies you can watch for a fee.

A Sky spokeswoman told Stuff the Neon platform was indeed back up and running following an “opening day glitch” caused by high demand. The glitch has since been resolved.

But the drop in the service has frustrated viewers, with some posting comments on Neon's Facebook page to complain about the technical issues.

One person wrote: “It’s crashed – great start Sky.”

Another said: “Really? Not working already. After taking forevs [sic] to try getting in.”

While another person commented: “Who has an outage at 8pm on release day?!”

“Neon really disappointing to see that on day one you are having major issues with apps not working and your website not loading at all. The issues I can get past but you haven’t even bothered to put on your social media to let people know of the outage! You really need to up your customer service as communication is key in keeping people happy!”, was another comment on the streaming platform's Facebook page.