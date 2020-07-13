Lea Michele quits Twitter after trolling over Naya Rivera's disappearance while the Glee star's family joins the search

Actress Naya Rivera took her son out on a boat last week and never returned.

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, brother and parents have reportedly visited Lake Piru three days after the Glee actress disappeared while out on a boating trip with her son.

According to US outlet TMZ, Rivera’s parents, George and Yolanda, her brother Mychal and her former husband, Ryan Dorsey, were all spotted over the weekend at the dock where the boat carrying Rivera, 33, and her 4-year-old son, Josey, left for a three-hour hire on Thursday afternoon.

One photo from the scene identified Yolanda Rivera as a woman kneeling on the dock with her arms outstretched toward the water, while another showed a man identified as Dorsey sitting on the banks of the lake, visibly distresed.

Supplied/Gett Rivera, left, and Michele had a volatile off-screen relationship.

Rivera is missing and presumed dead after authorities found Josey asleep on the drifting boat when it failed to return at the end of the hire period. There was no trace of Rivera, although an adult-sized lifejacket was reportedly found on the boat.

Also over the weekend, Glee co-star Lea Michele deleted her Twitter account after harassment following Rivera’s disappearance.

Michele, who played Rachel Berry on the show, deleted her account over the weekend after being trolled by fans who demanded she comment on Rivera’s disappearance, or assailed her with other forms of abuse, including reported death threats.

She had been inactive on the platform since early June, when she was labelled a hypocrite after tweeting her support for Black Lives Matter, with a number of performers who had worked with her accusing her of aggressive and racist behaviour on set, one saying Michele made her life a “living hell.”

Michele lost an endorsement deal with meal delivery company HelloFresh over the allegations.

In her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, Rivera recounted a volatile relationship with Michele.

“As Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel – erm, I mean Lea – didn't like sharing the spotlight,” she wrote.

“If I'd complained about anyone or anything, she'd assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn't say a word to me for all of season six.”

Meanwhile, fellow Glee star Heather Morris, who played Santana’s eventual love interest Brittany Pierce, tweeted the police handling the search for Rivera, volunteering to help with the search.

“My name is Heather Morris, I'm Naya’s close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” she wrote.

Supplied/Getty Images Heather Morris, right, wanted to help in the search for her friend and on-screen love interest Rivera.

“I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless (and) powerless.”

But the Ventura County Sheriffs' office asked Rivera’s friends and family to stay away as they could hinder the search.

“It’s going to be oppressively hot,” Captain Eric Buschow​ told Variety. ”It’s very steep, very rugged.”

He said untrained volunteers could easily become dehydrated or exhausted, draining police resources and taking away from the search for Rivera.

And he warned fans not to get their hopes up.

“There is no evidence that she made it to land,” Buschow told Variety. “It’s doubtful she would get to shore and she would have been seen.”

Cabins, outbuildings and the shoreline had already been searched and the lake was closed to all but official search and rescue crew and accredited media.

Many celebrities have asked fans to pray for Rivera and her son in the wake of her disappearance, including sitcom actor Tahj Mowry, who called Rivera his “first love” and said he had never got over her.

“My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found.”

The pair met on the set of 90s sitcom Smart Guy and dated from 2000 to 2004.

“We grew up together,” Mowry went on. “We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been.”