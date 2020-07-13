The unusual sexual chemistry between Gerri and Roman in Succession came from an ad-lib

One of the most memorable subplots in season two of the HBO series Succession is the unusual sexual chemistry between mogul Logan Roy’s youngest son, Roman, and general counsel, Gerri.

But the storyline, which is important for both character development and plot, was not planned and came from ad-libbing between the two actors.

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy and J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri in Succession.

Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman, and J. Smith-Cameron, Gerri, have known each other for a long time and already had an easy chemistry when they began shooting Succession, which airs on Sky and Neon in New Zealand.

“We kind of just have a really fun rapport,” Culkin told Entertainment Weekly (EW). “I would, in character as Roman all throughout the first season, flirt with her, and she would just sort of flick me away, bat me like it was nothing.”

That eventually came to the notice of executive producer Mark Mylod​.

”He said he thought that was really funny, and (the writers) talked about that dynamic and thought they should sort of try it.”

Supplied/Getty Images Kieran Culkin, far left, and J. Smith-Cameron, far right, had known each other for a long time before co-starring on Succession.

In one notable scene, the characters engage in phone sex, with Gerri degrading Roman using some unusual put-downs – many of which were unscripted, Smith-Cameron revealed.

Culkin had already finished shooting and gone home for the day but phoned in for that scene, she told EW.

“So, when I called him a ‘slime puppy’ and so forth, that was all kind of improv that was happening after the written part of the scene.”

Supplied/Getty Images J. Smith-Cameron said Gerri was the most unusual character she had ever played.

Another, now infamous, scene between the pair from season two episode “Tern Haven” – you know it if you’ve seen it – almost didn’t happen, Smith-Cameron told Variety.

“We got to shooting it at like 3am. or 4am. Will Tracy, who wrote that episode, said at one point they were going to backpedal that whole scene. And then Kieran and myself, according to Will, had such chemistry leading up to it that they decided to go ahead. So it was like a grand experiment.”

They improvised various versions of the scene, she added.

”I would do takes where I’d be sort of more dominatrix with him, and then takes where I’d be more repulsed. We did so many different ways. And bear in mind that the previous episodes when there would be scenes about our storyline, we would also do many takes of many versions of the line. So I didn’t know, because those episodes weren’t edited yet, what the story being told was so far.”

Smith-Cameron told Variety the storyline was the most “unusual” of her career.

”It’s so interesting to me, and complicated and kind of shocking,” she said. “And it’s sort of sad and fascinating in terms of #MeToo, and in terms of women of a certain age, flexing their power. It’s got many facets that make it really topical.”

Succession has been renewed for a third season that was due to launch this year, but production has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.