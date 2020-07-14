Feminist writer Clementine Ford might have just killed your love of Friends

They’re one of the most iconic TV couples of all time – but feminist writer Clementine Ford has prompted a rethink of Ross and Rachel’s relationship on Friends.

The Australian author has slammed the pairing as a “toxic mess” in a series of Instagram stories which explore the dynamic between the much-loved characters and point out several problems with the long-running show.

Ford notes how one of the first lines from the character played by David Schwimmer is “I don’t want to be single, I just want to be married again”, after his wife Carol leaves him.

Supplied The Ross and Rachel dynamic was a "toxic mess" from the start, writer Clementine Ford says.

When he sees Jennifer Aniston’s character – his crush from his school days – he “instantly forgets any grief he has over Carol leaving, because he is arrested in adolescence and still pines for the cool girl at school whom he didn't really know at all but whose successful capture would bolster his own credibility amongst other, more socially powerful men”, Ford writes.

She then refers to the episode in season two titled The One with the Prom Video, which shows Ross stepping in to take Rachel to her prom when her date initially fails to show.

supplied Melbourne-based writer Clementine Ford is doing “deep dives” into popular TV shows during lockdown.

“Rachel and Ross were considered one of the defining couples of mainstream pop culture during the 90s, and the entire toxic mess was cemented from a single episode in which we learn that the greatest, kindest, most romantic thing a man can do is not let a woman go to a dance alone,” Ford writes.

This becomes the basis of their entire relationship – “that it is his love and long-standing devotion that matters, and that ultimately the romance comes from her rewarding him for it”.

Ford goes on to argue that while Rachel's character evolves and grows throughout the show, Ross does not change.

supplied Ross and Rachel were one of the “defining couples of mainstream pop culture during the 90s”.

“Because he had already done the only thing society demands of men in order to receive the bounty of their romantic desire: he pined long enough and hard enough to prove his worth,” she writes.

“He was very happy to pull out all the gaslights so Rachel could see this during their toxic time together, a period in which he completely refused to evolve, to support her career ambitions, her emotional growth or even her freedom because at the heart of it all he couldn’t stand how much she didn’t need him.”

Ford adds: “This is the kind of toxic s... we were fed as Millennials, where 30 was considered old and the most romantic thing we could imagine was a man telling us he wanted us, only us, and nothing else mattered.”

Ford, who is based in Melbourne, told Stuff she had come up with the idea to do a “deep dive” into popular shows as a way of occupying herself during lockdown.

She planned to make it a weekly Instagram series, with the next instalment to look at Sex and the City and the character of Miranda “as the victim of three garbage people”.

While she wouldn’t necessarily have called herself a Friends fan, she had watched enough of the show back in the day that she was “definitely aware” of Ross and Rachel’s impact.

“I probably was rooting for them to end up together. Because that’s what we did,” she said.

Supplied Friends ran from 1994 to 2004, lasting 10 seasons. It remains one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

Ford said she didn’t think a show like Friends could be made these days. For one thing, it was “incomprehensibly white” for a show set in New York City. It also contained problematic instances of homophobia, transphobia, and fat-shaming.

“It’s a time capsule into the 90s that is interesting to look at again. But also to question, as Millennial women, how have our expectations of romance and relationships been shaped by the pop culture that we've consumed over the years? I would say negatively.”

Ford said the reaction to her Friends deep dive had been mostly positive – even among fans of the show.

“Ninety-nine per cent of people were really here for it. I got a few messages from people saying things like, ‘You’ve ruined my favourite show but you’re right.’

“I think a lot of the enjoyment comes from people having their feelings about things confirmed.”

She wanted to stress, however, that her intention was not to prevent people from enjoying the show.

“There’s been a couple of people who want to wilfully misread everything I do and say and pretend there’s absolutely no humour involved at all and I’ve taken this ‘very serious’ look at Ross and Rachel. It’s not really about that,” she said.

“But I do think we should be able to reflect critically on the things that we’ve consumed in the past without thought.”

She also wasn't suggesting people should “cancel” Friends or even stop watching it.

“You’re allowed to be like, ‘I really like this show – but here’s all the ways it’s terrible.’”