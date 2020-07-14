The Edge radio personality Michael Kooge moved to hospice, paralysed by terminal cancer

Michael Kooge says he wishes he'd taken out health insurance in his early 20s.

Auckland radio personality, Michael Kooge, who has been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer has weeks to live.

The 36-year-old ex-newsreader on The Edge has been moved to a hospice after finding out a new and inoperable tumour had grown inside his head.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Michael Kooge had his first battle with cancer in 2012.

His mother, Gaylene Kooge, told Stuff he has a “matter of weeks at most”.

After battling through stage three melanoma in 2012, Kooge got unrelated glioblastoma – one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer – in 2017.

Supplied/Kooge family Kooge, pictured with his mum, Gaylene Kooge.

He underwent chemotherapy, with little success, and began taking Avastin, an unfunded cancer drug, six months ago.

Things had been looking hopeful for Kooge in February this year when he was told his brain tumour had shrunk, but around a week ago one of his arms and legs became paralysed and his health declined quickly from there, his sister Michelle Kooge said.

“Just two weeks ago we were walking along the beach in Ruakaka and having coffee," she recalled.

“It all happened so fast and unfortunately the tumour caused him to become paralysed, it was a very sudden change of events.

“He was in a lot of pain, so he had to be taken in to hospice.”

Up until last week, Michelle Kooge said her brother had been helping people and replying to all his followers on social media.

“I know he’d want to thank all of his followers and listeners for their help throughout this journey.”

At this point, it was hard for Kooge to put together sentences or even words, she said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff In 2019 Kooge chose to get a tattoo that represented his journey with cancer.

“But he’s still been pulling jokes right to the end, he’s our rock, always has been.”

In November 2019, the Kooge family dealt with the loss of Kooge’s father, John Kooge, who also had cancer.

Gaylene Kooge, the mother of Michael Kooge, said he had been an amazing support during his dad's last days.

“We’ve been surrounded by love and support throughout this time ... We're relishing this time we have left, we believe it will only be a matter of weeks at most,” she said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Kooge may only have a number of days left to live.

“Now we just have to let the cancer run its course.”

In September 2019, Kooge told Stuff coming to terms with having cancer had been a “hard process”.

“There's this novelty period of 'oh everything's fine' and then the depression and confusion sets in - it's a messy road.”

Kooge had been fighting glioblastoma for the past three years – the usual life expectancy for someone with the disease was only one-and-a-half years.

Both Gaylene and Michelle Kooge agreed there was a sense of comfort for Kooge as he knew his dad would be waiting for him on the other side.

”He’s going home to his dad,” they said.

A Givealittle page has been set up by a family friend to help the Kooge family deal with future funeral costs.