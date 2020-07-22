Stuff's Circuit series, Polynesian Panthers podcast receive NZ on Air funding

Stuff Circuit investigates the hidden life and crimes of Joanne Harrison - aka Joanne Sharp - a million-dollar conwoman whose previous offending was secret when she ripped off taxpayers.

A Stuff podcast series about the six Polynesian men and women who established the Polynesian Panthers Party (PPP) in 1970s New Zealand is one of 18 new and returning documentary projects to be granted NZ on Air funding.

Produced by Stuff senior reporter Brad Flahive and visual content handler Alex Liu, six-part series Once a Panther was “the story of a homegrown revolution,” said Flahive.

John Miller Stuff’s new podcast series Once a Panther charts the rise of the Polynesian Panther Party.

”While running from Government raids through hostile streets, alive with systemic racism, six young Pacific Islanders started a movement that would help steer New Zealand away from a course of oppression and jolt it towards a fight for equality,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Stuff Circuit's Paula Penfold named reporter of the year at TV Awards

* MediaWorks producer says Three needs to look after star staff like Patrick Gower

* Greg King and Christchurch attacks: NZ On Air focuses on 'important' Kiwi stories

The podcast series will be supplemented by video content made using sourced archival footage and images.

Stuff’s investigative series Stuff Circuit, fresh off a Voyager Media Awards win for Best TV/Video Documentary, received funding for another two episodes.

LAWRENCE SMITH Stuff Circuit’s Paula Penfold said the series was “hugely important”.

Stuff Circuit’s Paula Penfold said while she couldn’t disclose much about the content of the investigations, they were “hugely important... very different to any of our recent work. “

Like all Circuit stories, she added, they were time- and resource-heavy, so the NZ on Air funding was crucial.

Other projects to receive funding in this round include TVNZ’s follow up to it Christchurch earthquake documentary When a City Falls. Entitled When a City Rises, it will mark the 10th anniversary of the February 2011 earthquake.

The multiple rises and falls of Kiwi hip-hop legend Scribe will be explored in TVNZ OnDemand documentary series Scribe: The Return of the Crusader, while Three’s Match Fit will use “the vehicle of rugby to explore some of the biggest issues for Aotearoa’s male population.”

Other returning projects include Country Calendar, Patrick Gower On..., David Lomas Investigates and I Am...