Country Calendar: How a Kiwi animal sanctuary helped save Aussie wildlife

Carolyn Press-McKenzie of Huha animal sanctuary helps animals in need in New Zealand and Australia.

Carolyn Press-McKenzie and her husband Jim have been running animal sanctuary HUHA (Helping You Help Animals) for almost 20 years. Despite nearly two decades of long days and nights, rescue missions and feeding frenzies, Carolyn’s passion, energy and enthusiasm for her cause remains unabated.

“Every day is a new drama and you get stuck in the middle of it,” she says cheerily.

HUHA takes in any animal that needs help – housing dogs, cats, lots of chickens, assorted farm animals (and even a few monkeys) across three properties in the Hutt Valley.

Richard Langston/Supplied Carolyn Press-McKenzie and Jim McKenzie from HUHA.

Carolyn Press-McKenzie says it is hard to keep track of how many furry and fluffy ‘guests’ are in residence, “But I think probably we’re constantly cycling about 400.

“We always laugh that we get a lot of bulk loads, so we got 33 beagles from a closed-down vivisection lab. One stormy night we got 300 prions – they’re funny little seabirds and they’d been blown on to the beach.

“We’ll take in 250 battery hens at a time. It’s such a rewarding thing because they come in naked and scruffy and not particularly aware of how good life can be and then we rehome them into little community families.”

Press-McKenzie first began working with animals when she trained as a vet nurse at just 16.

She soon discovered she had a talent for problem-solving, helping rehome animals that would otherwise have been euthanised. That solution-based attitude carries through to her work today.

Crucially, HUHA’s mission is not only to help animals but help people better understand that connection between people and their pets.

It was while she was training animals for film and television that she began rescue work.

“I worked on a TV series where there had to be a baby pig. For about two years I had to provide a piglet. What I was supposed to do was go and get a piglet and train it. Then as soon as it was a little bit too big, you send them back to the piggery, then get another piglet, bring that in. So you just switch them in and out so they stay the same size.”

Press-McKenzie couldn’t bring herself to return these “amazing creatures with so much love and talent” to a potentially terrible fate.

“It was either start an animal sanctuary or call myself a hoarder,” she laughs.

The HUHA team also regularly offers assistance to animals in need around the country.

Richard Langston/Supplied Carolyn Press-McKenzie with kangaroos rescued in the bush fires.

In 2019, Press-McKenzie and her volunteers travelled to Nelson to help care for farm animals and domestic pets affected by the fires.

Earlier this year, she and her team again answered the call for help and made their first international rescue mission, flying to Australia to help wildlife injured in their devastating wildfires.

They built triage units where severely burnt kangaroos, wallabies and wombats could be treated.

Press-McKenzie says it was an incredibly emotional time but the koala rescue was particularly harrowing. The team were on their way to a koala sanctuary when they were diverted by a call for help to a wombat shelter.

As they were driving to their original destination, they received word that a plane that had been fighting the fires had crashed into the koala sanctuary, killing the pilots.

“If we hadn’t diverted that’s where we would have been. When you’re in these scenarios you want to keep your team safe. And I made a very conscious decision that we would follow the fires, we would never be in front of them.

“We ended up building a veterinary clinic in a caravan park because it was nice and far away from the fire. I didn’t want to be too close. As the koalas were pulled out of the perimeter of that property we were asked to name them after the pilots, so again the emotion of it was so real.”

Press-McKenzie and her husband are currently building another facility in Upper Hutt to house rescue animals which will be open to the public.

“I wanted to build something that could be just a hub for everything so families could come and walk dogs that we are rehabilitating, then you’ve got children learning and understanding. We get a lot of elderly coming in and they want to sit with the cats or to walk the dogs as well so it’s a very social situation for people who want that connection.”

Country Calendar, TVNZ 1, Sunday August 2