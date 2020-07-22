Wendy Petrie, Simon Dallow: Why do we care who reads the 6pm news?

When we have a world of information at our fingertips, 24 hours a day, why do we still care who reads the 6pm news?

The idea of sitting in front of the telly at a set time and having an impeccably groomed individual deliver the day’s headlines may seem quaint in a time of push alerts, curated feeds and on-demand viewing.

But care we do. Because five decades after the first national news bulletin beamed into living rooms, news presenters still seem to capture the public imagination like few other figures can.

TVNZ TVNZ has confirmed Simon Dallow will take over as the sole newsreader from August.

We’re fascinated by these people. Despite the brief cameo they make in our daily lives, we somehow feel like we know them. We talk about them like they’re our friends, or even family members.

Even those of us who don’t watch the news religiously are on a first-name basis with the nation's most prominent presenters. We see their faces on billboards. We follow them on Instagram.

This level of interest means news presenters often end up as newsmakers. After days of speculation, TVNZ confirmed on Tuesday that after 14 years presenting together on 1 News at 6pm, Wendy Petrie is out of the job while Simon Dallow will take over as the sole newsreader from August.

The move has baffled viewers and media commentators, with former TVNZ news boss Bill Ralston saying: “To be honest, I’m slightly perplexed as to why they’re changing it. They’re not going to save a lot of money by getting rid of one presenter.”

He added: “You run the risk of shaking loose some of your audience. Why they’d do it, I don’t know. You’re tampering with your brand and that can be tricky.”

Viewers expressed their sadness on Petrie’s Instagram account, with one commenting: “Wendy has such class... She is articulate, caring, humble and knowledgeable. Why would any company not want her to continue as their anchor, their spokesperson and their ambassador? Having lived overseas most of my life, I find Wendy to be the perfect representation of who we are as a nation.”

To understand the appeal of the news presenter, first you have to understand the news product.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images TVNZ's Daniel Corbett, Tati Urale, Wendy Petrie, Peter Williams and Simon Dallow receive the award for Best News Coverage at the 2018 New Zealand Television Awards.

Since Three launched in 1989, providing TVNZ with competition for the first time, the 6pm news has been a key part of both networks’ strategy to hook in viewers for their evening line-ups.

If you’re a fan of 1 News, you’re more likely to stick with the channel for the rest of the night, while if you prefer Newshub, that’s a win for Three.

Of course, we’re not watching the news like we used to.

In the mid-2000s, One News (as it was back then) was pulling in more than a million viewers aged 5+ every night.

In 2019, ratings were down to about 630,000 on average, while Three rival Newshub averaged 200,000 viewers. The downturn was most stark among viewers aged 25 to 54 – the key commercial demographic. Only around 149,000 viewers in that bracket watched 1 News per night, compared to 95,000 for Newshub.

But while the numbers aren’t quite as impressive as before, they’re big enough that the 6pm bulletin still matters, says former MediaWorks news chief Hal Crawford.

“Even though it’s not as universal as it was, it is still probably the biggest single media product that people are consuming."

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Former MediaWorks news chief Hal Crawford says the 6pm news bulletin is an important ritual in a viewer’s day.

Crawford, who left the company earlier this year and returned to Australia, says people – particularly those in media circles in Auckland – would often ask him, “how is anyone still watching the news when no one’s home at 6pm?”

But he insists that’s not the case. For many people, watching the news is still an important daily ritual.

“It’s a time when people can say, ‘that’s the end of my working day... I’m going to switch off, get a glass of wine or a beer, and watch the 6pm news’.”

There’s also a communal element – a nation united by the news.

”The idea that you are watching information that other people are watching, that’s really important.”

Veteran public relations executive Deborah Pead agrees that despite the proliferation of media sources, there has been nothing to replace the 6pm news broadcast as the “campfire moment” where people catch up on the day’s events.

That was reinforced during the level 4 lockdown, with 1.2 million Kiwis tuning in to 1 News at 6pm each night, according to TVNZ figures provided for the week of April 12.

“It’s trusted, it’s been checked for you, and it’s delivered with authority and a sense of responsibility,” says Pead.

Mediaworks Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts are the presenters on Three's Newshub.

Presenters, as the faces of the network, play a big role in wrangling the attention of an audience. As Ralston puts it: “If people like the presenters – or they aren’t particularly put off by the presenters – they’ll keep coming back and viewing it.”

Crawford says familiarity has its own worth. “It’s like all human interactions – over time, one becomes comfortable with a certain face and voice.

”It doesn’t even matter if you like them or you don’t like them, the fact that you’ve seen them many times before, that tends to accumulate value around that person. That is also why presenters tend to be quite highly paid.”

TVNZ Former One News presenters Richard Long and Judy Bailey. Bailey became the sole presenter in 2004.

Just how much do news presenters get paid? Former One News presenter Judy Bailey – who was known as the “mother of the nation” – famously earned a salary of $800,000 when she became the sole presenter in 2004.

But Crawford says presenter salaries are nowhere near what they used to be due to economic pressures newsrooms are under these days.

“I think people come into TV news now with expectations that are probably 10 or 20 years out of date. One of those expectations is that presenters will be paid a bomb – and that’s just not necessarily true anymore,” he says.

“Simply put, no individual is worth that kind of money. It can’t be justified.”