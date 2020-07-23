Christchurch-born lifeguard making waves in Bondi Rescue

A certain glossy drama from the 90s can surely be blamed for creating the impression that lifeguarding is a glamorous occupation. But for the staff of reality series Bondi Rescue, it’s not all teeth, tans and togs.

Supplied Harrison Reid from Bondi Rescue

“There’s lots of major incidents I’ve been involved with. I’ve seen things down here, incidents that you wouldn’t wish your worst enemy to see,” says Harrison Reid, who is one of the lifeguards and stars of the long-running series that follows the action on Bondi’s famed beach. And, no, it’s not like Baywatch at all.

Reid is originally from Christchurch but has been living and working in Bondi for eight years. The 25 year old practically grew up in the water, making lifeguarding an obvious career choice. Unfortunately, New Zealand’s climate means it is a seasonal position so Reid relocated to Bondi after finishing high school.

“It was just the right thing for me as well. And, obviously, around that time we had the Christchurch earthquakes. There was nothing really for someone my age.”

While a lifeguard’s core purpose is to rescue people in distress in the water, today’s lifeguards must also deal with unruly and sometimes vulnerable beach-goers.

Supplied For Harrison Reid, being a lifeguard on Bondi Beach is a dream come true.

Reid says it “definitely can be scary” handling people who are unpredictable. “You get it all – drugs. Mental health is a major problem over here.”

Counselling is provided after traumatic incidents but Reid says the mateship of the team helps in pulling them through difficult times.

“We’re all good mates down here so if something major happens we sit down at the end of the day, have a debrief, we’ll catch up and make sure everyone’s OK.”

“The bond that all the guys have down here is pretty incredible”

Despite the challenges that come with the role, Reid wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“I love lifeguarding so much,” he says. “I meet new people every day. And just coming down here and seeing the sunrise and sunset, it doesn’t get much better than that.

“Bondi is one of the busiest beaches in the world so if you’re going to lifeguard, that’s the beach you want to lifeguard at. Once the show stops, I’ll still be there.”

Bondi Rescue, Three, Wednesdays