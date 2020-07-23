Sisters take up the challenge for SAS: Who Dares Wins

Former Special Forces soldiers test the physical and mental resilience of a group of competitors in SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Being pushed to the absolute limit by the alpha-male instructors in SAS: Who Dares Wins is tough enough. But one contestant in season five had even more to prove.

Bethany, a 27-year-old art teacher, who signed up for the gruelling show with her solicitor sister Elouise, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teenager.

“I wanted to prove to my family and myself that I’m OK now and I can not only cope with the stresses in competing a sport and everyday life, but I can take on one of the most stressful and challenging courses and come out the other side just as mentally strong as before.”

As a teen, her disorder caused her to become withdrawn and affected her relationship with her sister.

Elouise realised that the problem would not go away on its own and hatched a plan to help Bethany by getting her involved in her own interests of crossfit and nutrition. Bethany says she eventually learnt that she could control her mental health with diet and exercise.

They now compete in crossfit and Olympic weightlifting together and have dozens of podium finishes between them. They are extremely close again and live in the same street in Cornwall.

Supplied SAS Who Dares Wins competitor Elouise hatched a plan to help.

“To a lot of people, bipolar disorder is a life sentence of struggling with severe depression and mania, but I want to show people that recovery is possible,” says Bethany. “Also, following on from my weight-loss journey from 18 stone (114kg), morbidly obese and pre-diabetic, to a fit, healthy and active crossfit athlete all in two years, I wanted to take on one of the toughest physical challenges to see what my body can do now.”

The sisters grew up in a supportive household, where Bethany says, “I never believed that my gender held me back from being as strong as the guys. It was only when I got to school that I was told I was weak because I was a girl.

“I hate being underestimated for being female. I wanted to prove that a woman who trains as much as I do can be just as strong and just as fit (as a man).”

Supplied Bethany says gender neutral upbringing helped.

So how did she cope with the gruelling demands of the show and its team?

“What I didn’t realise is that you can’t be physically fit enough. From the start I was carrying men up hills. I carried Mark, who is 6ft 4in (193cm) and nearly 100kg. This played on my mind from the start because the other girls were allowed to carry the girls but I always seemed to be paired with the men.”

Bethany’s gender-neutral upbringing helped in one aspect of the course – the female contestants had to share their basic sleeping spaces and toilets with the men.

“This didn’t bother me at all. I get on with men really well, often better than I get on with women because I was brought up in a gender-neutral environment and I’ve always gravitated more towards ‘boy things’ like sports, lifting and getting muddy.”

But “getting on with men” stalled when she met Ant Middleton, the show’s demanding chief instructor.

“Ant was quite intimidating. He has very high expectations of us and pushed us all right to the edge of our limit and past it.”

Supplied The Special Forces soldiers of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

So what about her sister? Elouise, a year younger than Bethany, revealed that she, too, has a disorder – dyspraxia, which severely affects her co-ordination.

“I don’t know my left from my right. So the weapon task was a difficult one for me. I acted purely on instinct and shot the Canadian in the tunnel.

“Afterwards, I was criticised for shooting an ally but in the moment I felt under attack and I believed that the uniform could have been a disguise. I have a great deal of respect for the members of the services – it is such a difficult call to make, whether to shoot or whether to hold.”

Elouise says it was incredible being on the course with her sister.

“As I am very protective of her, I would find myself worrying about her unnecessarily. We would be out on a run or doing a challenge and I would find myself looking for Beth to make sure she was OK – she always was – but it is something that I do unconsciously probably because I know what she has been through. She was so determined and strong throughout the course.”

SAS: Who Dares Wins, TVNZ 2, Thursday, August 6