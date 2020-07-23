Kiwi twins bare all for reality series Naked And Afraid

The sisters took on rhinos, hyenas and a territorial leopard in their 21 days on an African savannah.

The prospect of spending 21 days naked in the South African bush would have most people hiding under the duvet.

Waiuku’s Shine twins, civil engineer Amber and glamping company owner Serena, are not most people.

At 28, they are hard-core adventurers, having already racked up an impressive list of achievements, including climbing Mt Kilimanjaro, dog sledding more than 300km across Oregon, and undertaking a 25-day voyage from Hawaii to San Francisco in a small sailboat.

So when the producers of the series Naked And Afraid asked them to spend 21 days in the wilds of South Africa’s Limpopo province stark naked and with nothing but a machete and bow and arrow to hunt for food and fend off predators, the pair jumped at the opportunity.

“This challenge for us, it is right down our alley,” says Amber, adding that while the sisters are no strangers to being in the wild, hunting, camping and hiking, the challenge was definitely the most extreme they had faced.

“We ended up thinking that it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Not often in life do you ever get tested to see if you can truly survive with nothing.

“When we thought of it like that, we thought, ‘We’ve got to try it. We’ve got to give it a go’.”

Their only reservation was doing it without clothes.

Supplied Amber and Serena Shine from Naked and Afraid.

“That made us hesitate a lot at the start because we are quite modest people,” Serena says. “That bit was a little hard to get over, but then we realised that it’s just part of the survival challenge and that particular aspect of being naked and being exposed to everything – the weather, the environment – just made the challenge so much harder. Once we got on board we really embraced it.”

Amber adds being naked brought its own challenges.

“You take one step and you’ve got 100 thorns in your foot and branches are scratching you and there’s hot sun and it was just our luck that it was winter in Africa.

“It was just absolutely freezing at night. That was one of the massive things we didn’t know if we could survive that cold a temperature with no clothes. We were pretty shocked at how far you can push your body.”

Supplied Amber Shine from Naked and Afraid.

The twins are no strangers to Africa, having visited as children and then returned to climb Mt Kilimanjaro, but neither trip helped them prepare for this new challenge.

“Although we’d visited before we hadn’t quite experienced the true wilderness with nothing around you, just left out there with your fire and your machete,” Serena says, a sentiment echoed by her sister.

“Africa is so different to New Zealand. There’s nothing that can hurt you (here). There are no predators, there are no things that sting you or bite you or anything like that. In Africa, we were just on constant guard with the hyenas and the leopards and even the elephants,” Amber adds.

That need to be on constant alert was the hardest part of the challenge for Serena.

“We had predators, especially at night, very close to us. The hyenas at any opportunity they’d get, would come a bit closer and you’d hear them cackling and making their noises and you’d hear lions in the night,” she says. “We had a few very close encounters with elephants as well. The entire time you had to be on constant guard.

Supplied Serena Shine says ‘We had predators, especially at night, very close to us’.

“We were sitting there, middle of the night, pitch black, stoking up the fire and we’d be looking at each other thinking there’s literally some sticks separating us from the animals right now.”

Amber says the constant struggle to find enough food each day was tough.

The women were eight days into their adventure before they made their first kill.

“Even when we did get food, it was very hard to recover from the very low energy levels brought on by being in the elements. You are hungry, thirsty, dehydrated, freezing cold and you’re burning so many calories that you don’t have the energy to do things,” Amber says.

The never-ending hunger – which led to both twins losing around 6kg in three weeks – probably explains the first thing they did when they got out of the bush.

“We went mad on sugar. We would have eaten our body weight easily on the first day out. We just had the maddest sugar cravings. Sweets, biscuits, KitKats, M&Ms, just everything sweet.”

Naked And Afraid, Discovery, Sunday August 2