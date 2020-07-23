Lorraine Downes hosts documentary series Fashion's Front Row

Lorraine Downes became a household name in New Zealand when she was crowned Miss Universe in 1983.

Thirty seven years later, she is still recognised from that era.

“It just blows me away,” she says.

“It’s just, you know, ‘You were Miss Universe’. I can’t believe it. I honestly can’t believe it. It shocks me.”

These days Downes, who won Dancing With The Stars in 2006, works as a wellness consultant.

She is also a brand ambassador for a health supplement company.

Kendal Simich/Supplied Lorraine Downes will appear on Rialto Channel in August.

In August she will appear on Rialto Channel presenting Fashion’s Front Row, a series of fashion documentaries.

The programmes delve into the work of designers such as Yves Saint Laurent and Jean Paul Gaultier, who created Madonna’s famous cone bra.

“When I was a teenager, I was definitely a follower of fashion,” says Downes, “because you want to be doing what the latest look is. You want to look like everybody else. You don’t want to stand out.

“As I grew older and gained confidence, it’s about style and it’s about dressing for who you are. It is about your personality. For me, the clothes you wear just instantly send out a message about who you are.

“I’m aware of what’s in fashion but I’m definitely not chained to what is the latest trend. Fashion is fun but where we are today, we’re all looking at things very differently.”

Indeed. The Covid-19 crisis has affected so many industries and people’s lives.

“I think a lot of the fashion houses will never be the same,” says Downes. “There is going to be huge change in the world now. Those big runway shows, I don’t believe they will be produced like they used to. Everything has changed.”

When New Zealand went into lockdown, Downes’ daughter Jasmine, 22, a professional dancer based in Melbourne, came to stay with her in Auckland.

“Just before we went into lockdown we had a serious talk,” says Downes.

“She was about to fly to Greece on a dance contract and we just said, ‘No’. Like all performing artists they always have to have a job in hospitality.

Kendal Simich/Supplied “For me, the clothes you wear just instantly send out a message about who you are,” says Lorraine Downes.

“Her restaurant had closed down so I said, ‘Come home just while we see how this works out’.

“My son who lives with me at the moment, he was down in Wellington visiting his girlfriend, and he rang and said, ‘I’m going to stay in Wellington and have lockdown in Wellington’.

“I said, ‘Fine that’s perfect’. So Jasmine came home and we had six weeks together, just the two of us, and it was the most precious time.”

Downes’ children are from her marriage to former All Black Murray Mexted. The couple split after 14 years. She later tied the knot with cricketer Martin Crowe who died four years ago after battling cancer.

“I still have a relationship with him but it’s just in a different form,” Downes says of her late husband.

“It’s in a spiritual form. He is a very strong, spiritual guide to me. He’s continually sending me messages ... His presence is very much there. Even though you know physically I can’t see him, I can feel his spirit.”

Downes wrote about Crowe’s death in her 2018 memoir Life, Loss, Love.

“Growing up I had this view that everything was perfect and everyone was going to have a happy life,” she says.

“I just saw the world as one big happy place. But, of course, as you start going through life experiences you realise that’s not life at all. Life has its fair share of challenges.”

When she was 21, Downes’ father died of a heart attack.

“That was the beginning of realising that life can change just like that,” she says.

Despite life’s challenges, Downes says she has a positive attitude.

“The two things that I live my life by are gratitude and love,” she says. “That’s what gets me through.”

She puts her resilience down to her upbringing.

“I was very fortunate to be brought up in a house with lots of love,” she says. “My mother taught me about working hard, loving and making sure you laugh. She’s 84 and she’s still laughing. She’s still loving.

“She’s one of those mothers where she will come to your house and then next minute you look over and she’s cleaning the stove.

“She just can’t help herself. I love her. She’s just beautiful.”

Fashion’s Front Row, Rialto Channel, starts Thursday August 6.