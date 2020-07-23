Head High's teen trama close to home for young actor

Te Ao o Hinepehinga Rauna, the star of schoolboy rugby drama Head High, knows better than many the dilemma teenage pregnancies can cause.

Having grown up in Gisborne, a city with one of New Zealand’s highest teen pregnancy rates, she sees the irony in her role as Aria O’Kane, a 15-year-old high school girl and aspiring champion diver who is carrying her dead boyfriend’s baby.

READ MORE:

* Trying times for family at centre of Head High rugby drama

* New home grown rugby drama Head High tests loyalties

* New New Zealand documentary sheds light on teen mums in Hamilton



“I personally didn’t go through this at 15 but I sure as hell know plenty of people in my hometown who did. There’s a lot of experience to draw from,” says Rauna, who, in real life, is 24.

Supplied Te Ao O Hinepehinga Rauna as Aria from Head High.

“It was a scary journey going through this because it was like, ‘OK, remember you’re playing Aria, you are not Te in these moments’. I definitely felt a connection and a real duty to tell these stories truthfully.”

Head High – which follows the lives of cop Renee (Miriama McDowell), her Southdown High rugby coach husband Vince (Craig Hall) and their three kids – rugby player brothers Mana (Jayden Daniels), Tai (Lionel Wellington) and Aria – is Rauna’s television debut.

The six-part drama turns the spotlight on college rugby and the challenges faced by low-decile schools when private colleges actively poach their best players.

It also explores the many issues – ranging from poverty to sexual abuse – affecting the communities in which the teams live.

These are problems Rauna says many Kiwis will find relatable.

“Gisborne is a small paradise but it’s a small paradise that does have quite a few social issues, whether it’s drug abuse or family violence or teen pregnancies,” she says.

“It’s hard to talk about them but this show talks about it and it paints it in a light I think that makes it easier to approach. I feel very lucky to be part of this story.”

In Head High, many of the problems are a direct result of what happens after former Southdown player Christian Deering (Byron Repia) is poached by neighbouring private school St Isaac’s and then dies in a freak accident on the rugby field, leaving girlfriend Aria pregnant.

The 15 year old keeps her pregnancy secret from her parents, finally blurting out the truth to Christian’s deadbeat mum Gabrielle (Auckward Love’s Andi Crown), who sees the baby as her salvation. However, Aria has some big decisions to make.

“I am so nervous – I still am – for the story to come out because it does pertain to a lot of young women in New Zealand and I felt like it was my duty to portray it truthfully,” Rauna says.

“It was a battle between my personal opinions of how I would handle it and also paying homage to girls who might not feel the same way. I so hope I did them justice.”

Once she learnt about Aria’s story, Rauna turned to her 15-year-old sister for help.

“(We) kind of agreed at that age, and in something like that, you feel like you have to make the decision yourself. You feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders,” she says.

“On top of all of that you are at this point in school where you are deciding who you want to be and what you want to do. Yeah, it’s a really interesting time in a kid’s life to then have a pregnancy thrown on top of all of that.”

While she might not have had to personally deal with teen pregnancy, Rauna knows what it is like to deal with major problems at 15.

“Very similar to Aria, I had a lot of responsibility on my shoulders because my mother and her husband had split on very bad terms,” Rauna says.

Supplied Te Ao O Hinepehinga Rauna says she drew on the experiences of people she knows for her character in Head High.

“She was pregnant with my baby brother at the time and I had three younger siblings who had no idea what was going on.

“We were in a real pickle so I, as the oldest sibling, kind of picked up the mantle and tried my best to keep my family together and solid.”

She has no regrets about the support she gave her mum.

“I had to develop a very thick skin at a very young age. We had a very strong relationship, similar to how Renee and Aria’s relationship developed. She has been my best friend my whole life and I hers,” she says, adding her mum is her biggest fan.

“I don’t hold any anger or regret because I think it gave me a lot of life lessons and experience that made working in this industry and chasing this dream that much easier.”

Head High, Three, Wednesdays