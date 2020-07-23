Cleaning up at Taronga Zoo

If you want to be a zookeeper you must be prepared to clean.

“It is a job where first and foremost, we do a lot of cleaning,” says Louise Ginman, a former vet nurse who works at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo. “So you have to be handy with your rake and hose.”

Now the unit supervisor of carnivores, Ginman estimates keepers spend at least 50 per cent of their day cleaning.

READ MORE:

* Head High's teen trama close to home for young actor

* Australian Ninja Warrior battling on in time of Covid-19

* Craig Hall out to make amends in second stint on Shortland Street



The documentary series Inside Taronga Zoo takes a behind the scenes look at the Australian zoo.

As to what sets this zoo apart from others she says, “Our zoo has one of the most spectacular views in the world I reckon. We’ve got the gorgeous Sydney Harbour right there at the foot of our zoo.

Supplied Taronga Zoo’s Louise Ginman is the unit supervisor of carnivores.

“So we’ve got these iconic views of the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge. The visitors, the keeping staff and the animals have got this fantastic backdrop behind them.”

Ginman has worked at Taronga Zoo for 26 years and has been an animal lover since she was a child.

“I was one of those kids who used to bring home all the stray dogs and put them in the backyard and wait for Dad to get home from work and see if I’d be allowed to keep them,” she says.

“You could pretty much guarantee 100 per cent of the time it would be, ‘No, let that dog go’. I didn’t even know if that was someone else’s dog that I brought home back then.

“With roaming dogs it would be like, ‘Oh puppy, come on, come home’. The same with neighbourhood cats. I’d be like, ‘Oh come on. Come and have dinner at my house’.

“I was one of those kids that always, from as early as I can remember, surrounded myself with animals. Even now, 26 years on, I absolutely love what I do. I love working with the animals.

Supplied Taking care of a furry friend at Taronga Zoo.

“I surround myself with animals outside of work still. I can’t imagine not having animals in my life.”

At Taronga Zoo, the animals Ginman cares for include meerkats, otters, fishing cats and tigers.

In her varied job, she works with upper management and provides training to keepers. Then there are practical aspects to attend to.

“My day revolves around going to whatever group of animals I’m working with that day because we

have different sections on the carnivore unit that we work with.

“So I’ll go to that group of animals and give them their first morning feed and do that health assessment on them. You know, ‘Are they eating OK? Do they look OK? Are there any injuries, illnesses that we can see?’ Because we want to get on top of that and call the vets as soon as possible.

Supplied Hanging out at Taronga Zoo.

“Then, once we’ve done all of our morning feeding, we will then start cleaning all of their habitats. That will involve, no doubt, picking up their poop because that’s a big part of what keepers need to do.”

When asked what she has learned about animals over the years, Ginman says, “The big thing is that they are all individuals. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve worked with the species. I’ve worked with a lot of species and worked with Sumatran tigers for 26 years.

“But every single animal is an individual. So you can have a general understanding of the type of animal but you still need to look at the individual and work with that particular individual.

Supplied A koala climbs branches at Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

“So there’s no kind of blanket rules that you can have like, ‘Otters will always behave like this’ or ‘Fishing cats behave like this’ or ‘Tigers will always behave like this’.”

Sometimes zoos cop criticism when it is suggested that animals would be better off in the wild rather than living in enclosures.

But arguably ‘the wild’ isn’t what it perhaps used to be.

“We are losing species from around the world at a very fast rate. Not just species of animals, but plants as well,” says Ginman.

“We’re losing habitats, we’re losing land for these animals. You know, we’ve got a lot of endangered species around the world.”

She stresses that zoos are not what they used to be.

“Originally, they were collections of animals for people to look at. But the role of zoos evolved quite some time ago and now they are conservation organisations.”

Inside Taronga Zoo, TVNZ 1, Tuesday.