Fighting for the right to love in Bride And Prejudice

JoJo's family disapprove of her engagement to Jess on reality series Bride And Prejudice

JoJo Ellias is in love with her significant other and wants to tie the knot. However, her parents disapprove of her choice of partner.

That’s because Jess Pawa, Ellias’ significant other, is a woman. Ellias’ mother, Lody, and father, Sid, are strict Lebanese Catholics and are against a same-sex wedding.

However, with the help of a counsellor, it is hoped that Lody and Sid will accept their daughter’s decision to marry a woman.

The four appear on the latest season of Bride And Prejudice, a reality series centring on five couples who wish to marry despite family disapproval. Ellias and Pawa, who live in Brisbane, met four years ago on Tinder.

Supplied Joanne Ellias and Jesikah Pawa from Bride And Prejudice.

“It was love at first sight and we’ve pretty much been inseparable ever since,” says Ellias, whose first same-sex relationship has been with Pawa.

Ellias was used to dating men and at one stage was engaged to a man. She met Pawa when she was 35.

“I grew up completely (being interested in) guys,” says Ellias.

“I think a lot of that was really influenced from my religion.”

Pawa, who is originally from Kaitaia, told her family she was gay when she was a teenager.

“My story was a lot easier than the things JoJo had to go through, although I still had the shame and the guilt of coming out as everyone does,” she says.

“There is that fear of being judged, ridiculed and letting your parents down. I still carried that. I was about 17 when I first came out and told my parents.”

When Pawa, who has a gay brother, and Ellias took part in Bride And Prejudice they not only had to adjust to being around film crews, they also had to be open about their relationship.

“We realised we were there for matters that needed addressing and we probably wouldn’t have talked about these things had we been in our own home environment,” says Pawa. And Ellias agrees.

“Look, I’m a bit of an open book myself,” Ellias says.

“I guess talking about personal issues is empowering in a sense too – and it’s freeing. But it was difficult with my parents because we had a really good relationship. It was a really good opportunity to talk about these things with my parents, but it was hard. It was tough, it was an emotional roller-coaster.”

Ellias says her parents surprised her when they turned up at her engagement party.

“That to me was the acceptance that I needed,” she says. “Then they turned around after the engagement party and said they weren’t going to come to the wedding.

“I heard that through my sister. That broke me. It really tore me to pieces. That shattered me.”

Supplied JoJo and Jess received some opposition to their engagement from JoJo’s family.

Ellias and Pawa say they received positive feedback after Bride And Prejudice screened in Australia.

“There were thousands of messages and thousands of people that could really relate, whether they were gay or from a different ethnic background, marrying outside of their culture,” says Pawa.

So do the couple have any advice for parents who may be struggling to accept that their child is gay?

“You’ve got to remember this is new for your parents,” says Pawa, who stresses the importance of love.

“They need to adjust as well. That’s what we’ve noticed with JoJo’s parents. Slowly, even though it’s been four years now, they have progressed and we’ve allowed them...we have given (them) love.

“They haven’t thrown JoJo out on her own to do this. They’ve still hung in there. They want to be a part of this journey as well. You have to give them time.

“They are not going to accept it overnight. They will eventually and if they don’t, then it is their own pain they are going to have to carry.”

Bride And Prejudice, TVNZ 2, Thursday August 6