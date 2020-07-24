Veteran broadcaster Karyn Hay receives ONZM medal at Government House

Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Patsy Reddy, pins Karyn Hay’s Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit insignia.

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Hay says it’s “very humbling” to receive her medal after being made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2020 New Year Honours.

Dame Patsy Reddy presented Hay with her medal at Government House in Auckland on Friday.

Hay is well-known as the presenter of the 1980s TV music show Radio With Pictures, where she spoke in her Kiwi accent, rather than fake a BBC accent like most announcers.

It was appointment viewing because it presented new music clips at a time when it was still hard to get current releases in New Zealand.

Hay said it was a little bit overwhelming to receive her insignia.

“It’s very humbling and I feel very proud to receive it.”

TVNZ/Supplied Karyn Hay in hosting mode on Radio With Pictures.

She said it was “wonderful” to have her husband, Andrew Fagan, sons Seth Fagan, 24, and Fabian Fagan, 21, and her dad, Keith Hay, with her.

“It’s great, fabulous just to experience this with them.”

The ceremony was scaled back in size as a result of coronavirus, with families of the five recipients able to sit together at tables instead of in the usual assembly-like fashion.

Hay has also been a documentary producer, hosting New Zealand Women in Rock, a Radio Live evening talkback host – where she worked for more than a decade – and was the general manager of radio station Kiwi FM from 2006 to 2007, where she exclusively played New Zealand music.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Patsy Reddy, said she was glad the investiture ceremonies had resumed after coronavirus delays.

She is also an author and has published three novels.

Debut novel Emerald Budgies won the NZSA Hubert Church Best First Book Award for Fiction in the 2001 Montana Book Awards.

Her second novel, The March of the Foxgloves, was also a hit – number one on the New Zealand Fiction bestseller lists. Hay’s third novel in 2018 was Winged Helmet, White Horse.

Her ONZM citation noted her 1986 petition for the New Zealand Music Quota, which gathered more than 250,000 signatures. It helped create a voluntary quota for featuring New Zealand music artists on local radio stations.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Karyn Hay said it was “wonderful” her family was able to celebrate with her, including her dad, Keith Hay.

Hay was raised in Waitoa, near Te Aroha, and after completing school, she took a cadetship with Radio New Zealand and sold advertising for commercial radio stations.

However, her real break came with her job as host of Radio with Pictures.

Today, Hay presents weeknight Radio New Zealand show Lately with Karyn Hay.

Hay said it was difficult to choose one career highlight.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Karyn Hay received her ONZM medal from Dame Patsy Reddy for services to broadcasting and the music industry.

“When you look back at what you do in life, as you get older ... the one thing that really makes a difference is whether you’re able to make a difference to someone else and that’s when you really feel you’ve achieved something.”

Hay said her writing is her focus at the moment, but she wants to get into mentoring women, particularly in the media and broadcasting.

“I think that’s really valuable ... there’s still room for growth.”