Wendy Petrie's daughter praises 'strong, intelligent, talented' mum

Wendy Petrie has thanked viewers for their kind messages and support.

The teenage daughter of axed 1 News presenter Wendy Petrie has penned a public message of support to her mother.

In the Instagram post, which Petrie reposted on her own account, her eldest daughter shared a photo of the two, saying she was “so proud” of her “strong, intelligent and talented mum”.

“Despite what has happened in the last couple of days she has held her head up high,” the 16-year-old wrote.

“She is a true inspiration to women working in the television industry and I am so proud to call her my mum.”

Petrie said in the caption she was “so grateful” for all the kind messages and support she had received, including the one from her daughter.

TVNZ confirmed on Tuesday that Simon Dallow would take over as the sole 6pm newsreader from August, with Petrie moved into a support presenter role.

Petrie, 49, and Dallow, 56, have been co-anchors on the show since 2006.

Petrie earlier shared her thoughts on the shake-up, writing on social media she was finding it was hard to believe it was over but she had “loved every minute”.

The mum-of-three recalled the “daunting moment” 14 years ago when she drove into the carpark of her predecessor, Judy Bailey, with a newborn and 2-year-old at home.

“My now 16 & 14 year old daughters (& son!) tell me how proud & inspired they are, so that’s all the motivation I need to keep going for my next exciting step.”