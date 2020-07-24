Parents upset with Seven Sharp's tooth fairy segment

Seven Sharp have gone and destroyed the Tooth Fairy dream for some Kiwi kids, and parents aren't happy about it.

The TVNZ current affairs programme had a segment on Thursday night which looked at the current going rate for a tooth.

It opened with a clip of reporter Mary-Jane Aggett entering a child’s room and putting coins on the pillow, before eventually placing down a credit card.

123RF A Seven Sharp segment about the Tooth Fairy has angered parents.

The report also looked at the results of a survey which found men were prepared to pay more than women per tooth, with Aggett advising kids to “go to Dad rather than Mum”.

Just before the segment aired, co-host Toni Street, filling in for Hilary Barry, warned that if any young ones were watching, it would be a good time to “send them out of the room” for a “cup of tea”.

But about 20 viewers hit up Facebook after the show, complaining the warning wasn't enough and their family tradition was ruined.

“My son is really upset by the 10-second clip he saw of parents putting money under the pillow,” one viewer wrote.

“How on earth do I rekindle the innocence you took from him tonight?"

Another wrote: ”Yeah thanks for killing that little sparkle of childhood innocence! Are you going to kill off Santa and the Easter Bunny too?”

One said: “Seven Sharp! How are you going to mend the broken hearts of children all over New Zealand?”

While one simply wrote: “Little bit of magic stolen tonight.”

Asked for a response to their concerns, TVNZ reiterated: “Seven Sharp offered a clear warning for parents so families could choose whether to watch on or change the channel.”

During the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern classified both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny as “essential workers”.