Patrick Gower's On Lockdown: Moving Covid-19 doco ignores heartache of financial fails

In Patrick Gower: On Lockdown, Newshub's national correspondent explores the human side of New Zealand's coronavirus story.

PREVIEW: It’s hard to believe, but it’s been less than six months since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

A huge amount has happened in that time – so much has changed, so quickly, that it can be hard looking back to track exactly what events and decisions led to the unequivocally altered lives we live now.

In his new documentary special, Patrick Gower: On Lockdown, filmed largely while New Zealand was in level 4, Newshub’s national correspondent charts the trajectory of Covid-19 in New Zealand and our response to it.

Mediaworks Patrick Gower was moved to tears speaking to the Bluff couple whose wedding was at the centre of one of our biggest Covid clusters.

The documentary breaks some ground by interviewing people who contracted the virus, or who were involved in some of our biggest clusters, which is well done and interesting.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Donald Trump calls out NZ again, says US is doing 'an incredible job' against Covid-19

* Patrick Gower: I was given special permission to make a documentary about lockdown

* Coronavirus: Is elimination still the best strategy?

* Coronavirus: WHO director general says New Zealand's apt Covid-19 response prevented a large-scale outbreak

* Paddy Gower tests negative for Covid-19 after using same supermarket as 'absconded' coronavirus patient



But Gower isn’t interested in examining the Government’s response, to the point where the special completely glosses over the financial impact of Covid-19 on New Zealand – an omission so breathtaking, it’s almost dishonest.

Gower makes pains to compare New Zealand’s statistics to those of other countries, particularly the US, that took a softer approach to Covid-19 management: They have more cases, more deaths, no less economic disruption.

Gower devotes a lot of time to Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, and also features interviews with the prime minister and infectious disease specialist Professor Michael Baker, a epidemiologist who was among the first to call for New Zealand to go into lockdown.

mediaworks The film is unquestioningly accepting of the Government’s response to Covid-19.

That means a lot of the information from the politicians and experts is stuff we’ve heard before, and the documentary is unquestioningly accepting of the decisions they’ve made on our behalf. And Gower makes the film fit that narrative.

He speaks to a Queenstown tourism operator who acknowledges a 100 per cent collapse of business, but doesn’t tell us anything about what that means for him personally.

Bizarrely, Gower also chose to interview the Kiwi owners of multi-million dollar toy company Zuru – billionaires who have a base in China and praise New Zealand’s approach – rather than one of the many small business owners whose livelihoods have been severely impacted.

Mediaworks Gower had special permission to shoot the documentary during lockdown.

Gower tells us that 35,000 New Zealanders lost their jobs and demand for food parcels rose during lockdown; but then goes straight into an interview with Finance Minister Grant Robertson to tell us about everything the Government has done to mitigate the economic impact.

Gower certainly didn’t need to challenge the Government’s Covid-19 response strategy. There’s nothing wrong with a journalist examining the situation and concluding the nation’s leadership did the right thing.

But to almost completely ignore one of the most significant impacts of the virus is disingenuous.

Nonetheless, when On Lockdown does explore the personal side of Covid-19, it’s at its most riveting.

mediaworks Betty and Manoli’s wedding was the source of one of New Zealand’s biggest Covid clusters.

Gower was granted an interview with Betty and Manoli, the couple whose Bluff wedding on March 21 was the source of one of New Zealand’s biggest Covid clusters. One of their guests, a flight attendant, was identified as bringing the virus into the country. Both the bride and groom caught coronavirus, and two people died, including Manoli’s father.

Their story is sad and sensitively handled, and in the midst of all the numbers and the science, puts a human face on New Zealand’s Covid-19 story.

There are other examples of this too, in the Invercargill nurse who breaks down while talking about the early days of the virus, the cyclist who was infected in Bluff as she completed a ride from Auckland, the Auckland airport worker and his wife, who wound up in an induced coma, near death, as a result of coronavirus, and others.

Gower himself tears up as Manoli talks about his father’s death.

This pathos is the kind of thing we’ve seen Gower excel at before, in specials like On Weed and a recent special investigation into the impact of meth addiction on families. He’s very good at it, and like in those examples On Lockdown puts an emotional spin on the science and statistics that dominate reporting on the topic.

There’s something chilling, too, about looking back at the early days of the virus with the knowledge we have now. Writ large, the speed with which it took hold both in New Zealand and around the world is breathtaking.

It’s disappointing that On Lockdown doesn’t cover the whole picture of the virus’ impact on New Zealand. Gower could certainly have given up a few of the opinions we’ve all heard before in favour of exploring a few more of the negative consequences.

But where the documentary does go deep, it does it well. Worth watching, if perhaps incomplete.