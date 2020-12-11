The best new shows and movies on Disney+ right now

SAFETY (December 11)

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – regardless of how you feel about sport, there’s nothing quite like a ‘sports story’ for creating dramatic narrative, and Safety, a Disney+ platform original, looks to be no exception. Based on a true story, the film centres on Ray McElrathbey​, who overcame a disadvantaged childhood to go to university on a football scholarship, where he struggled to maintain both grades and player stats while caring for his 11-year-old brother on campus, away from their drug-addicted mother.

I’ll bring the tissues.

Disney Safety: A guaranteed weepie.

READ MORE:

* The best new shows on Disney+ right now

* Love Christmas movies? Actually, this Season may just have provided a new fave

* Top 10 classic Christmas movies



Disney Silly fun is sure to be had with High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE HOLIDAY SPECIAL (December 11)

To be as clear as an auto-tuned soprano, this is a film spin-off of the TV series spin-off of the film series. Yes? Good. Tune in to see the cast of the mockumentary series singing Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year songs and recounting their personal favourite memories of the festive season. There will also be a sneak preview of season 2 of the (admittedly very funny) show.

Disney Disney Fam Jam is a reality competition show for the whole family.

DISNEY FAM JAM SEASON 1 (December 11)

A reality competition show for the whole family in which each week professional choreographers teach two ordinary families a dance that they then perform in front of a studio audience in a bid to win a US$10,000 (NZ$14,000) cash prize.

Supplied Jim Carrey tones it down a bit in Mr. Popper’s Penguins.

MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS (December 11)

Jim Carrey brings some pathos to his usual over-the-top schtick in this sweet film about a man who learns to connect with his estranged family via six CGI penguins. It’s not Great Cinema, but it’s far from terrible, and, by the time you get to week five of the school holidays, that will be more than enough.

Supplied Not just a great Christmas movie – a great movie.

CLASSIC WATCH: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1947)

This beloved tale about belief in miracles, Christmas wishes that come true and hope prevailing against the odds should be a fixture in every home during the festive season. Set in post-war New York City (the most wonderful place for the most wonderful time of the year), it’s the story of a department store whose Santa insists he is the real deal – and he very well might be.

The seeds for modern Christmas classic The Santa Clause are in this film, and it was very passably remade in 1994 (both those films are also on Disney+), but with a 95 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and three Oscars under its belt – plus a nomination for Best Picture – Miracle on 34th Street stands out as a great Christmas movie that’s also a great movie, full stop.