Gordon, Gino and Fred visit Santa's home in Christmas special

After their mishaps in Morocco last Christmas, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix resolve to celebrate Yuletide in the correct fashion this year.

To that end, Ramsay organises a visit to the place that symbolises the festive season, the undisputed home of Santa Claus – Lapland.

Supplied Gino D’Acampo, Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix visit Santa’s home of Lapland in this year’s Christmas special.

You can see the results for yourself in Gordon, Gino And Fred’s Christmas Special.

The programme takes a sleigh ride with the culinary threesome as they travel to the winter wonderland to sample some gorgeous festive food and meet Father Christmas face to face.

Their aims are very different. D’Acampo, who also fronts There’s No Taste Like Home and Gino’s Italian Escape, is carrying a letter from his daughter Mia that he wishes to hand deliver to Santa.

READ MORE:

* Former Gordon Ramsay protégé offers fine dining at home for post-lockdown market

* Celebrity chefs on the road again for Gordon, Gino And Fred's Road Trip

* Gordon Ramsay says his nine-month old son has started 'swearing'



Meanwhile, Sirieix is eager to see for himself the unique splendour of the Northern Lights, and Ramsay is anxious that they try the marvellous delicacies that Lapland has to offer. He is particularly keen that the trio taste the local speciality, reindeer.

The three chefs also do their best to help the Sami people, who have been herding reindeer for centuries, to corral their charges.

Ramsay, D’Acampo and Sirieix also test out swimming, saunas and snowmobiles. And no trip to Lapland would be complete without a husky ride.

D’Acampo, 44, spells out why in his view they click as a presenting team.

“It’s true friendship that we have. It’s like three brothers.

“You’ve got Gordon, who is the big brother so he knows everything. He’s the master of everything.

“Then you’ve got Fred, who is the brother in the middle trying to balance things between us and make sure everything is all right.

“And then I’m the little brother, who doesn’t care about anything. I’m in my own zone. So they both get annoyed with me.”

Ramsay points out that there is nevertheless a competitive edge to their relationship.

“There’s no shortage of activities where we are being competitive. We’re continuing to push each other to our extremes. And, of course, like any boys’ road-trip, it’s filled with a few pranks and lots of laughs along the way. One other thing is for sure, I am not going to let Gino drive.”

Supplied Fred Sirieix (left) says “We are very different characters, and yet enjoy each other’s company.”

The vociferous 54-year-old chef, who also presents Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, proceeds to outline his companions’ most annoying traits.

“Gino needing a nap or a cappuccino on standby. Fred with his selfies. Whilst I, of course, was an angel...”

Now it is the turn of Sirieix, who has also been on culinary tours of Europe and the United States with Ramsay and D’Acampo, to describe the flaws of his compadres.

“Gordon always says he’s the best. But no one is the best at everything. The problem is, usually no one ever tells Gordon that he’s wrong, but if I disagree with him, I tell him. He’s not used to that and he doesn’t like it.

“And Gino never wants to do anything. He’s always moaning, but you just have to ignore it. You have to take the rough with the smooth. But they are good people.”

The three men sign off by underlining how much fun they have together. According to Sirieix, 48, who also appears on First Dates and Million Pound Menu, “We are very different characters, and yet enjoy each other’s company.

“I don’t think I could do this trip with any other people.

“As soon as we were together, we hit it off. The party started – and then it never ended.”

D’Acampo says he would happily hit the road once more with his two buddies.

“I’m going to make sure we do it again. Even if we never do this again for television, we promised each other we will do a trip for two weeks, no matter what – filming or not. We will do it every year anyway. What happens with us is magic.”

Ramsay agrees.

“It’s amazing to be back with Gino and Fred – believe it or not, I’ve actually missed those two. We are lucky to have an incredible bond and share a great motto, ‘Work hard, play harder’.

“Although don’t get me wrong,it is like having two more young sons, what with Fred’s moods and Gino’s games.”

So will Gordon, Gino And Fred’s Christmas Special turn out to be It’s A Wonderful Life or The Nightmare Before Christmas?

Gordon, Gino And Fred’s Christmas Special, TVNZ 1, Christmas Day