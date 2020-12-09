TVNZ Breakfast 'celebrates' serial killers Fred and Rosemary West's wedding anniversary on 'Today's the Day' segment

TVNZ Breakfast has apologised after it was pranked into celebrating notorious British serial killers Fred and Rosemary West during a segment of the show on Wednesday morning.

The Wests committed at least 12 murders between 1967 and 1987 in Britain – all of their victims were women and all the killings happened in the Wests' home.

A photo of the couple appeared in Breakfast's daily “Today's The Day” section, where the show’s hosts celebrate events submitted by viewers, ranging from birthdays and first days at school to wedding anniversaries.

TVNZ TVNZ Breakfast appears to have been pranked into celebrating the wedding anniversary of British serial killers Fred and Rosemary West.

On Wednesday, just before the 8am news, Jenny-May Clarkson and Indira Stewart began the segment with a photo of Fred and Rosemary West.

READ MORE:

* TVNZ Breakfast late to air due to technical difficulties, confusing viewers

* RNZ's Indira Stewart joins TVNZ's Breakfast as news presenter

* TVNZ Breakfast presenters Matty McLean and John Campbell try to appeal to four-legged viewers



”Francis and Violet Eastwood celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary,” Clarkson said as a picture of the pair flashed up on screen.

“I love it,” Clarkson continued.

“This is their children's favourite photo of them taken on their on honeymoon way back in 1990,” Clarkson said as Sister Sledge's We are Family played in the background.

“Check out that afro,” Stewart said, as the segment continued.

TVNZ Breakfast hosts Jenny-May Clarkson and Indira Stewart on Wednesday's show.

“From your adoring children Dan, Rachel and Edwin – they say you are the most caring parents they could ask for and are looking forward to celebrating with you today,” Clarkson said.

She ended the segment by saying “here's to another 30 years” before moving on to other celebrations.

Straight after the 8am news, Jenny-May Clarkson apologised directly to the viewers, saying the person who had done it, had done a “really awful thing”.

TVNZ TVNZ Breakfast made an on-air apology after a picture of notorious British serial killers the Wests made it to air.

“Someone has taken advantage of our sleep deprivation and actually it was a really unkind ‘joke’ to be honest. We apologise unreservedly, we own our responsibility.

“However, to that person, that was a really awful thing to do on such a significant day,” Clarkson said.

A TVNZ spokeswoman also issued an apology after the prank made it to air.

“An image of Rosemary and Fred West was sent into the Breakfast team along with a false backstory for our Today’s The Day segment. Unfortunately this was not caught before going to air,” she wrote in a statement.

“We sincerely apologise to our viewers who saw this error on screen. Jenny-May spoke to our viewers as soon as the mistake was realised and noted that we take responsibility for getting things right, and we are now adding extra steps to make sure we are not taken advantage of in this way again.

“We are disappointed someone chose to mislead us when this daily segment is an opportunity for our audience to share their positive news.”

TVNZ said the image was removed from the TVNZ +1 broadcast and would be removed from the OnDemand show too.

It is not the first time TVNZ Breakfast has been pranked.

In June 2010, the then unknown comedian Guy Williams managed to convince researchers that he was a pro-whaling commentator called Jay Pryor and ended up live on TV, being interviewed by host Paul Henry.

TVNZ was forced to apologise at the time.

“As a result of this prank, Breakfast is reviewing its set-up interview procedures and apologises to viewers for the error,” TVNZ said in a statement in 2010.