'Are you real?': A five- and four-year-old interview Sesame Street's Grover

Grover is a fair-weather friend.

It’s true; I have it on the record. Yesterday his best friend was Elmo, today it’s Big Bird.

Screenshot/Stuff Romy, left, and Sam were very excited to interview Grover.

But in changing best friends as often as you change your underwear, Grover, the cute and industrious star of Sesame Street, shortly to return to New Zealand television, is just like the kids he entertains.

READ MORE:

* Netflix's SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run: Keanu Reeves' Sage steals the show

* Sesame Street's Big Bird puppeteer Caroll Spinney dies at age 85

* Comedian Jimmy Kimmel and kids solve mystery of Sesame Street's blue language



One of Sesame Street’s greatest strengths, one of the things that has kept it in production for over 4000 episodes, is that it knows how to speak to children: Part silly, part educational, it’s funny, gentle and always kind.

It also has big-name celebrity guest stars – this new season, that includes John Legend, Kate McKinnon, Lucy Liu and Josh Groban – to keep the parents entertained.

Grover, who spoke to my 5- and 4-year-old children and me to promote the new series was just the same. He took all of Sam and Romy’s questions seriously, from “Who’s your best friend?” to “What’s your favourite food?” to “Are you real?” (“You are talking to me, are you not?” he said), while throwing in a couple of adult-sized jokes too (Bert wants him to read War and Peace, which, while long “puts you to sleep though”.).

He had some sweet lessons about diversity, and playing together, and being active, and he was very funny and very sweet.

Almost just like my kids.

Sesame Street Season 48 premieres on TVNZ OnDemand on Monday, 14 December, at 8am, then in January on TVNZ 2.