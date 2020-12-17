Coronation Street: Maria married a murderer

Coronation Street has been running for almost six decades.

Can Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) look forward to a period of comfort and joy this festive season on Coronation Street? Not likely.

With some understatement, Longchambon says that, “It’s not a very happy Christmas for Maria.”

Thus far, Maria has stood by her man, Gary Windass (Mikey North). But when new evidence comes to light over the disappearance of loan shark Rick Neelan, and the police begin to look for a body in the woods, she finds herself wavering in her commitment to her new husband.

Will Maria continue to be blinded by love or will she find herself lonely this Christmas?

Supplied Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) from Coronation Street.

Longchambon, who has played Maria since 2000, sighs that the character may well be the worst judge of men on Coronation Street.

“She’s up there. She and Gail could battle that one out. Maria is certainly a terrible judge of men.”

The problem is, Maria is an incurable romantic, oblivious to the full horror of her male partners.

According to Longchambon, “She’s the girl next door who wants a happy ending.

“She doesn’t ask for much – she just wants a happy family. But I don’t think Maria’s ever going to find her Prince Charming and certainly not in Gary.”

READ MORE:

* Coronation Street's Sami Longchambon on why Maria Connor doomed to be unlucky in love

* Trouble ahead for Coronation Street's Nick Tilsley

* Coronation Street villain gives rotten eggs a bad name



The 38-year-old actress, who is married to Sylvain Longchambon, her partner from Dancing On Ice, continues that Maria is in denial about Gary.

“At the moment she’s wearing blinkers and trying to see the best in him. She thinks that she’s won the jackpot with him, but I think it’s all going to come out in the wash, as they say.”

To make matters worse, Maria and Gary have been married for such a short time.

Longchambon says that, “Maria never thought it would all go pear shaped already. Their wedding was not even a year ago.

“She knew what he was like, so she was expecting a bumpy ride, but not this bumpy. Maria has excelled herself this time by marrying a potential murderer. She’s been engaged to one before, but not married to one.”

Supplied Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) from Coronation Street.

Longchambon, who made her first appearance on the cobbles as an extra at the age of eight, a full 10 years before she landed the part of Maria, goes into more detail about why she begins to suspect Gary.

“I don’t think Maria is surprised by anything that happens with Gary. For instance, after the honeymoon she found his credit-card bills and saw that he had maxed out all his cards.

But she is certainly suspicious when he is called in for questioning by the police.”

The actress carries on that, “Maria knows Gary keeps things from her, but this is huge. She knows he’s capable of bad things, but could he actually be capable of murder? I don’t think she believes he could, but doubts are starting to creep in.

“Maria is determined to get to the bottom of this. But nothing makes sense, apart from the fact that Gary has murdered Rick.”

This dawning realisation frightens Maria.

“The shutters are beginning to fall away and she’s realising that she could indeed be married to a murderer. It’s scary.

“She’s really angry with him because she’s asked him so many times to tell her everything, but she’s also angry with herself.”

Maria is certainly nearing the end of her tether with Gary.

“This is really pushing her to the edge,” Longchambon observes.

“I don’t think it’s looking good for them because her trust in him is so diminished.

“She knows he’s hiding something from her. Yes, Maria is gullible, but she’s not completely dense. He’s been telling her for ages that Rick is in Spain, but she can’t ignore the reality now, even if she wants to.”

These are agonising times for Maria. But in some ways, Longchambon reflects, it’s actually more fun to play the character when her world is falling apart.

“I love Maria. She’s a part of me. I do enjoy playing her when things go wrong, and they have gone wrong a lot.

“They go wrong in different ways each time. Each guy she falls in love with is completely different from the others. That keeps it fresh.”

The actress wraps up by contemplating whether it might actually be easier for Maria to give up on men altogether and become a nun.

“That would be fun,” she laughs. “I’d quite like to play a nun.”

Coronation Street, TVNZ 1, Tuesday to Thursday