The Circus comes to town in Call The Midwife Christmas special

The usual filming schedule for the festive edition of Call The Midwife was suddenly aborted after the outbreak of Covid-19, but writer Heidi Thomas and the producers were determined to get it on our screens in time.

And the good news is that they have brought it back with a bang, as the spectacle of a circus comes to town and, with it, new friendships, new experiences and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett).

Supplied Sister Monica Joan played by Judy Parfitt attracts misfortune in 2020’s Call The Midwife Christmas Special.

Despite social-distancing precautions and the use of face masks, which were only removed before each scene, the production team managed to find space on site for a marquee and had clowns and trapeze artists from the real Zippo’s Circus with Peter Davison playing the ring master.

At Nonnatus House, it is December 1965 and the nuns and midwives are looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings. But Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) has a tendency to attract misfortune at this time of year and needs to be rushed to hospital.

Supplied Trixie played by Helen George receives an unwanted Christmas gift.

Meanwhile, flirty Trixie (Helen George) is incensed to receive the Christmas gift of a subscription to a Marriage Bureau, which provides introductions to single people seeking a marriage partner.

Elsewhere, a surprise reunion for Shelagh (Laura Main) involves her in a deeply moving birth.

“Sister Julienne is delighted by the circus but she has concerns about the future of Nonnatus House and she is having to deal with Sister Monica Joan who, yet again at Christmas, manages to get herself into trouble,” says Jenny Agutter, who plays Julienne.

“Winter is always a difficult time for anyone who’s older and we’ve seen her frailty and I think that’s a huge concern to Sister Julienne.”

Supplied Jenny Agutter who plays Sister Julienne is worried for Sister Monica Joan.

Judy Parfitt, who plays Monica Joan, takes up the story.

“I think she fancies herself as being indestructible and she’s having to face up to the fact that maybe she’s not, but she doesn’t want to be told that. She thinks she’s in control of everything and then has an accident and has to be rushed to hospital. So, for her, this episode is about what happens to her and her journey through that.”

As ever, Call The Midwife beautifully combines darker moments with the lighter ones and Helen George, as nurse Trixie Franklin, supplies a sprinkling of humour this year with the Marriage Bureau subscription.

“I think she’s generally quite annoyed to begin with,” laughs George. “She’s coping perfectly fine and focusing on her career so it’s a bit of a shock to get a gift enabling her to meet men. It’s like ripping the plaster off and her then thinking, ‘Oh God, does everybody think I am left on the shelf?’ But she comes round to it a bit more when she finds she gets to speed date. It’s quite a fun storyline for Christmas.”

Supplied Helen George (right) who play Trixie says of her unwanted gift “It’s like ripping the plaster off and her then thinking, ‘Oh God, does everybody think I am left on the shelf?”.

And that, plus the ‘feel-good’ nature of the long-running show, is just what we need at the moment, she says.

“There’s holly everywhere, tinsel ... it is really Christmassy and it’s a fabulous celebration.

“I think that after the year we’ve had, we really need to celebrate on our screens when we can.

“So it’s very bright, full of festivity and nice escapism for us all.”

And if that were not joyous enough, they have also been filming the 10th series.

“I’m always amazed at the number of people who ask me, ‘Is Call The Midwife coming back?’ and them being so happy when they hear it is,” says Parfitt.

“The show touches something in people that I’ve never seen before. They feel they own it, in a way.

“I suppose they feel they’ve grown up with it over the past 10 years and it’s nice to see something from an age that, although is not without its faults, was a kinder, gentler time in many ways.”

Supplied Handyman Fred (Cliff Parisi) and nephew Reggie (Daniel Laurie). Cliff says “Fred loves Christmas and so do I”.

As well as the tinsel, holly and the circus, viewers will be pleased to hear that handyman Fred gets out his Santa outfit again.

“I love that outfit. It had been washed so was nice and clean and ready for Christmas,” laughs Cliff Parisi who plays him.

“Fred loves Christmas and so do I. He and Reggie (Daniel Laurie) go and see the circus folk at their marquee to do a bit of trade with them and we got to see real trapeze artists, tumblers and horses. It was great.

“I think viewers are going to love it. When I was a kid there was always a circus on TV on Christmas Day and this took me right back.”

Call The Midwife Christmas Special, TVNZ 1, Saturday, January 2