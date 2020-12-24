Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker left devastated as castmates depart

Jodie Whittaker, the actress playing Doctor Who, confesses that she was distraught when she filmed her final sequences with Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole. They portray Graham and Ryan, two of the Time Lord’s family of loyal companions.

The actress recollects shooting those scenes for the forthcoming Christmas special, entitled Revolution Of The Daleks.

“This is the last time we’ll see Bradley and Tosin on screen,” says Whittaker. “I’m absolutely devastated. When I realised that it was my last moment with those two characters, I felt incredibly bereaved.

Supplied Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who.

“Our journey on the show has been taken together. We instantly clicked as a family. After I filmed my last scene with those two, I was so upset, they both had to carry me to my trailer. I haven’t cried like that in a long time.”

At the beginning of the Christmas special, The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) is incarcerated in a high-security alien prison. In solitary confinement, and with no possibility of escaping, she is far removed from Earth and from her best friends, Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan and Graham.

The three companions are trying their best to carry on without her. But it’s very hard, particularly when they unearth a shocking plan revolving around a Dalek. How can you possibly battle a Dalek without The Doctor?

READ MORE:

* Bradley Walsh quits Doctor Who

* Five reasons to watch Doctor Who that have nothing to do with gender

* Doctor who? Jodie Whittaker becomes first female to play iconic time traveller



Whittaker, 38, the first actress to have wielded the sonic screwdriver, reflects on The Doctor’s predicament at the start of the Christmas special.

“How is she coping in prison? What is interesting is that the discoveries in this episode aren’t necessarily Doctor-led. It’s a team effort throughout. That makes this very exciting.”

At least in this episode, The Doctor can draw on her wealth of experience of the universe.

Whittaker muses that, “You can’t discover things as massive as The Doctor has discovered without them leaving some questions and making fundamental changes to your character.

Supplied Bradley Walsh quitting Doctor Who.

“That’s what’s so amazing about this role. The Doctor is not human and she’s not limited to my 38 years. She’s had centuries of experience. That’s huge.”

The festive episode also features the welcome return of The Doctor’s old friend Captain Jack, played with panache by John Barrowman.

Whittaker sums up what Barrowman brings to the series.

“He’s incredibly energetic and passionate, as both a person and a character. On this show, we have bonded because we go at everything at a million miles an hour, and to have someone like John keep up with that is brilliant.”

The other notable guest star to appear in Revolution Of The Daleks is Chris Noth, who is best known as Mr Big from Sex And The City. He reprises his role as the brash tycoon, Jack Robertson.

Whittaker recalls that, “After Chris last appeared in the show, we saw him at an awards ceremony, and he said, ‘I want to come back’.

Supplied Doctor Who returns with Christmas special.

“He’s a fabulous presence. If a guest star comes in, they have to leave their family and spend a long time away from home.

“You want their energy to be genuine. You want them to bring a bubble of excitement and Chris really does that. He is a comic genius. We have been very lucky with our guests.”

But what makes this Christmas special thrilling above all else is the fact that the Time Lord is once again facing her eternal nemesis, the Daleks.

Whittaker, who plays the13th incarnation of The Doctor, assesses what makes them such a timeless foe.

“Why do people get so excited about the Daleks? What is brilliant is that, like the Tardis, the Daleks require no previous knowledge of the Doctor Who universe. Whether you have seen the programme or not, you know who the Daleks are. Little kids know how to say, ‘Exterminate!’ The Daleks are so iconic. They even popped up in a Lego movie.

“It’s wonderful to butt heads with them. Fighting such iconic monsters really puts our stamp on this time. It is fantastic to build a relationship with monsters which might go on for decades.”

The actress, who has also starred in Broadchurch and Black Mirror, offers another reason why the Daleks have endured as a perennially terrifying baddie since their first appearance on Doctor Who 57 years ago.

“It is interesting how scary they are. They are not very fast, but they’re really ominous. They’re very creepy, and their tone of voice is so menacing.”

Acknowledging their star quality, Whittaker closes with a laugh.

“I don’t need an hour in make-up before a scene with the Daleks because I know I’m going to be upstaged by them.”

Doctor Who, TVNZ 1, Saturday, January 2