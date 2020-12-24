Bradley Walsh quits Doctor Who

A Kiwi contestant baffled The Chase host Bradley Walsh when she claimed to be from Middlesex.

Bradley Walsh is a true Renaissance man. He can do everything from hosting New Zealand’s most popular TV quiz show, The Chase, to starring in the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who, and relishes his ability to be an all-rounder.

The 60 year old reflects that, “It’s just about being an entertainer. It’s about having all those tools over the years to do all sorts – films, musicals, playing a bit of piano, running a quiz show – it just becomes part of the job.”

For all that, he admits that headlining opposite Jodie Whittaker’s first-ever female Time Lord is a personal highlight.

Supplied Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker (at back) with Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Captain Jack (John Barrowman).

Walsh reveals that, “Doctor Who is a lifelong ambition for me. It is the same feeling as when I did Coronation Street – a big hit, massive, massive show, institutional.

“I felt the same when I did the English version of Law & Order, which is institutional in America, and strangely enough when I hosted the London Palladium.

“Doctor Who has also been an institution since the 60s. So I have done four of the longest-running, most iconic shows in television history.

“I’ve been very lucky to have done some really great stuff in my time.”

But the sad news for his legions of fans all over the globe is that Walsh is now leaving the Tardis. Because of his exceptionally busy schedule, he is having to bow out of his role as Doctor Who’s companion Graham after this year’s festive special.

In Revolution Of The Daleks, written by showrunner Chris Chibnall, Graham, Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) are stuck on Earth without the Doctor, who is locked on another planet in an alien prison.

The actor outlines how the trio of companions, who with the Doctor are collectively known as ‘The Fam’, are coping in the absence of their leader.

Supplied Jack Robertson (played by Chris Noth) with Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Yaz (Mandip Gill).

“They are very annoyed. I think they are more annoyed as they feel like they have been abandoned.

“I don’t think they realise what predicament the Doctor has been in, and I think they are more annoyed and a bit upset that they have been left alone. I think what is happening as well is that they are becoming slightly more accustomed to their surroundings back on Earth.”

In the festive special, which as always is filmed in Wales, ‘The Fam’ confront the Doctor’s most fearsome enemy, the Daleks.

Walsh explains what it is like to face such an iconic monster.

“For me it was amazing. I loved it. You can say you have taken on a Dalek.

“You are one of only a few people on the planet, on our real planet, that has done that and has worked with them. So I am very honoured and privileged to be part of that.”

Another returnee in the seasonal special is the Doctor’s old compadre, Captain Jack.

Supplied Bradley Walsh says it is a breath of fresh air working with John Barrowman (above) as Captain Jack.

Walsh sums up the experience of working alongside Jack’s alter ego, John Barrowman.

“He makes me laugh a lot. He is a breath of fresh air. Funny guy and a great actor and far too handsome for his own good.”

However, I fear we might ultimately shed a few tears at the departure of Walsh and Cole.

The actor describes their final episode as, “Very, very dramatic and very sad. You can expect a lot of poignancy.”

We can all breathe a sigh of relief, though, that Walsh has no intention of exiting The Chase, too.

He weighs up why he adores chairing the show.

“I am on the side of the contestant, so I can have comedy banter with the Chasers and it’s quick and speedy.

“Sometimes we stumble, but then you stop and re-record that particular question. It’s all looked at by lawyers and adjudicators. It’s very strict and the Chasers are furious if they lose.”

Walsh goes on to pick out the top highlight from his time on Doctor Who.

“Working in Wales with everyone on the crew – I have absolutely loved it, loved it. Wales has become like a second home to me.

“I have also loved being included in something so iconic and ground-breaking with the advent of a female Doctor.

“Chris sold that whole thing to me and it didn’t disappoint. I have loved working with Chris – that man is a genius.

“But to also be working with Mandip and Tosin and, of course, Jodie is just extraordinary.”

Walsh ends by disclosing what he will miss most about Doctor Who.

“Everyone and everything. We are now in constant contact, texting, Whatsapping. I miss them all. Fantastic memories. Happy days.”

