George Clarke's Amazing Winter Wonderland

There are few places on the planet more festive than Finland in the winter. So it is the ideal destination for George Clarke’s Christmas special, George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces Snow Special: Finland.

In this seasonal episode, Clarke and Amazing Spaces’ craftsman Will Hardie travel the length and breadth of Finland, from Helsinki in the south to the Arctic Circle in the north.

Along the way, they see how the frozen landscape and climate have influenced the wonderful architecture of the country.

In addition, Clarke is hoping to live out a childhood dream and witness the Northern Lights.

Beginning in the heart of the country, the presenters investigate a renowned Finnish lodge on the edge of a frozen lake. It contains the one feature that no Scandinavian property should be without: a traditional smoke sauna.

From there they traverse the country of more than 187,000 frozen lakes and explore a collection of 60 tree houses, a cabin built in two weeks on the border of Helsinki and a city built underneath the capital.

Clarke, who has hosted numerous property shows, begins by revealing that one particular place in Finland took his breath away.

“I was researching amazing spaces across the world and one project blew my mind – the glass igloos of Finland. There are 65 of these structures set in 1200 acres of pine forest.

“The heated panels of glass stop the snow from settling on the roof of the igloo because if this was completely covered in snow you would miss the view out. You might even miss the Northern Lights.”

And he adds, “Just in the corner of every igloo there’s an alarm, so if the Northern Lights do appear, someone in an office somewhere presses a button that goes off in all of the igloos so you don’t miss Mother Nature’s light show.”

As he explores the igloos, Clarke is blown away, exclaiming, “Oh my word. How amazing are these? They’re beautiful. Absolutely beautiful. It’s like being on a completely different frosty planet.

“They’re super-model, crystalline forms nestled in an icy landscape. These are igloos like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

He is particularly taken by the entrance to the igloo.

“I just love the tiny door. It’s so small – but that’s what you’d have on a traditional snow-built igloo. It has the tiniest little doorway as you want to keep as much heat in and not let it escape to the great outdoors.”

The presenter is also bowled over by the igloos’ appealing dome shape.

“It’s such a lovely, elegant structure. It has really thin sections of steel welded together and it actually takes a lot of weight. These glass panels are really heavy. A fantastic piece of engineering. You’d imagine it’d be freezing, but it’s not.”

When the documentary was broadcast in the UK, the igloos generated a big response on Twitter. One viewer observed that, “I would seriously live in one of those,” while another commented that, “OMG, @MrGeorgeClarke, that’s my dream to stay in one of those igloos and to see the Northern Lights”.

Clarke also pays a visit to another stunning property, which he reaches after a husky ride to a frozen lake. It’s an Arctic caravan – on skis.

The 46-year-old architect details why this structure impressed him.

“This ingenious design is the Finnish answer to the motor home. The man who built it was inspired by the raw beauty of frozen Lake Inari, which is Finland’s third-largest lake, and nearly 100 times larger than our Lake Windermere.

“He wanted to find a way of spending as much time there as possible, even in the depths of winter, so he invented the Arctic caravan.

“It’s a miniature, mobile haven for anyone who wants to be at one with the icy lake – without the risk of frostbite.”

This festive special really lives up to the Amazing Spaces title. It offers a gorgeous escape to a winter wonderland. I already know where I want to spend next Christmas.

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces Snow Special: Finland, TVNZ 1, Thursday January 7