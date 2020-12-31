Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan reveals her favourite moment from The Celebrity Chase

The Chase is a quiz show that comes in many forms, including the original flavour, The Family Chase, and the new mega version Beat The Chasers.

But the one that consistently delivers the most laughs has to be The Celebrity Chase – there is nothing quite so satisfying as seeing celebrities stumped at the table.

Supplied Jenny Ryan from The Chase.

Even Chaser Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan is hooked because, as she says, she is also a fan of TV and television personalities. For Ryan, meeting her favourite television stars is one of the perks of the job.

“It’s one of those moments where you do pinch yourself and think, ‘Is this real life now? Has the fact that I’m a bit of a geek and I’m quite good at a quiz meant that I get to meet all the people who inhabit my television?’

“It’s like when we go to the National Television Awards and, for me, because I love the soaps and all the soap stars are there, it feels like someone has just shaken up my TV and poured it out over me.

“I do get a bit overwhelmed at those things. I’m so lucky because I’m a TV fan and I’m on TV doing what I love.”

But the Chasers have become celebrities in their own right too and even The Celebrity Chase contestants and their entourages can become a little starstruck, Ryan reveals.

“We are such a key part of everyday life for so many people and that includes the families of celebrities.”

Of all the different kinds of celebrities to try their luck against the Chasers, Ryan says that comedians generally make the best contestants.

“They’re well travelled, they meet a lot of people, they’re always looking for new material, but most of them are always on Twitter, finding stuff out and making jokes about current affairs,” she says.

What makes The Celebrity Chase so much fun is that the celebrities can usually be relied upon to produce some of the funniest wrong answers. But it was a contestant with constricted pockets and a laissez-faire attitude who created one of Ryan’s most memorable moments on the show.

“That was Dave Johns, who should have been best because he is a comedian. And he stood there feeling very casual about the whole thing and couldn’t get his hands out of his tight jeans pocket in time to press the button. That was such a funny moment. I hauled him over the coals for it like I was his school teacher,” she laughs.

Supplied The Chase - From Left: Anne Hegerty (The Governess), Mark Labbett (The Beast), host Bradley Walsh, Jenny Ryan (The Vixen), Shaun Wallace (The Dark Destroyer) and Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman).

On the day we spoke, the latest addition to The Chase stable – Beat The Chasers, in which all the Chasers combine their quizzing skills – had just won favourite game show for 2020 at the TV Times Awards. But Ryan admits there was uncertainty as to whether the concept of the show would work with their loyal audience.

“We weren’t sure about it. We were like, ‘We hope people like it and they don’t kick-off because it’s different to the daytime show’. But people absolutely love it. So that’s a huge relief. And the fact that people have voted for it, it’s so reassuring.”

The Chasers are used to working as individuals so combining their powers is a very different prospect. But Ryan, who has worked behind the scenes of various quiz shows and even wrote the questions for the pilot episode of The Chase, says, “It’s good fun to be all together.

“I mean, we’ve got weird dynamics between us. Sometimes we get a little bit annoyed with each other but most of the time we’re working as a team. But you can see sometimes we get a little bit frustrated.”

A new Chaser, Darragh Ennis, who is also known as The Menace, has now come onboard the franchise and Ryan says their new ‘Irish cousin’ is a great addition to The Chase family.

“He’s got a great personality, a great sense of humour, obviously was already quite good at quizzing, had the potential to be brilliant and he’s hit the ground running. He’s already a member of the crew and we’re really glad to have him, not least because it means that the show is going from strength to strength. We want a good, deep squad.”

Despite being busy with all the different Chase formats and her own podcast, Fingers On Buzzers, Ryan managed to squeeze in The X Factor: Celebrity last year, wowing audiences with her voice and taking out third place.

She says she wouldn’t mind trying her luck on another reality show favourite in 2021.

“The one show that everybody wants to do is Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve got my eye on that even though I’d be absolutely terrible because I’ve got two left feet.”

She’d also like to continue singing and says, “There’ll be more music for me at some point, I’m sure of it.”

Maybe a duet with noted crooner and castmate Bradley Walsh?

“I keep telling him that,” she laughs. “He never seems to have time. He’s such a busy guy.”

Several of the Chasers have visited New Zealand in the past and Ryan had hoped to do so too in 2020, but Covid-19 put that plan on hold.

“Obviously things have gone awry. But you never know, maybe late in 2021. If I’m not too busy with The Chase and if I’m not doing Strictly Come Dancing, then I will come to New Zealand.”

Vixen’s Coronation Street dream

Supplied Jenny Ryan would love a Coro cameo.

The Vixen loves her TV soap operas but which is her favourite?

“Ooh it’s hard to pick. Being from where I’m from (Bolton, Manchester), you know Corrie is my favourite.

“But I’m really quite into Emmerdale at the moment as well. They’ve got some great storylines. But Corrie’s the closest to my heart.”

She says she would love a cameo role and has even pleaded with the Coronation Street producers for a part.

“I do get quite embarrassing because I’m basically begging them for a little role. You know, if there’s ever just a quiz episode, or you want some redhead with glasses to come in and be snooty about the Rovers Return, I’ll do it. Still nothing yet ...but one day.”

The Celebrity Chase, TVNZ 1, Sunday January 10

The Chase, TVNZ 1, daily