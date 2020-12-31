Chris Warner's fate to be revealed as Shortland Street returns for 2021

Michael Galvin is New Zealand’s longest-serving soap actor but is his charmed run on Shortland Street about to end?

The 2020 season cliffhanger ended with Chris Warner – the character he has played, with only one short break, since 1992 – shot in the heart by rogue cop Brady Nash (Bede Skinner), who is seeking vengeance on Chris’ son Frank (Luke Patrick).

Supplied Michael Galvin says “You read a line and it says Chris has been shot, blood is pouring from his heart and you’re like, ‘OK, this is not looking good’.

Galvin admits his own heart rate dropped when he read the script for the episode.

“You read a line and it says Chris has been shot, blood is pouring from his heart and you’re like, ‘OK, this is not looking good’. It’s not the thing you want to read, that’s for sure,” he says, adding he would be devastated if it was the end of his time on the drama. “I absolutely love it here. It wouldn’t be my decision.”

In his time in Ferndale, the doctor and hospital CEO – once dubbed Dr Love because of his many romances – has survived, explosions, volcanic eruptions, leukaemia and numerous injuries.

“I’m pretty sure I’ve been stabbed a couple of times and punched at least twice a year,” he says. “How many more lives does Chris Warner have? Hopefully, at least one more, but we’ll see.”

It was a shocking end to the year for the doctor who, locked in a spiral of depression following the sudden death of his son Phoenix (Geordie Holibar), was spending Christmas alone at the family beach house, writing suicide notes.

“It has been very gruelling for poor old Chris, but it’s been great fun as an actor for me getting to really get my teeth into something serious,” Galvin says.

“I like the way the grief wasn’t just brushed away. That the grief just won’t go away and instead of getting better it just gets worse because that’s how I think it is a lot of the time. Everyone around him is, ‘When is he going to pick up?’ but he never does. He’s totally wrapped up in his own head – lost.”

Galvin, father himself to Lily, 14, says the loss of a child is the worst thing he can think of to happen to any parent – and he knows some of those watching would have lived through the experience in real life.

“That’s one of the great things about our show is that it hopefully reflects people’s lives, Kiwis’ lives, back to them and not always the good things,” he says.

“I wanted to honour that. In one sense it’s horrible to have to think about it and, in one way, live it.

“But it happens and maybe it helps in some way for people to see that, to see their lives lived out. I just don’t know.”

Supplied Michael Galvin says “Often when you are in that kind of deep depression it’s a kind of numbness so what’s required is not necessarily big emotions. It’s almost the opposite that’s required. It’s just a kind of numbness, a deadness.”

Chris decides the only way to end his pain, is to kill himself. Despite interventions from both the living, including a Zoom call with his brother Guy (Craig Parker calling in from Los Angeles) and partner Michelle (Lisa Chappell) – and the dead like old mate Mo Hannah (Jarod Rawiri), Phoenix and even one-time wife Toni (Laura Hill) – Chris is unwavering in his determination to walk into the ocean. However, one more call – from son Frank – changes his mind.

“When he gets the call from Frank, it kind of snaps him out of this loop he’s in about his life and what he’s feeling and it allows him to go ‘Somebody needs me’ and that’s what lifts him out of it,” Galvin says, admitting the scenes were pretty tough to film.

“I really wanted to honour the writing and the truth of that depressive state, but I didn’t want it to be melodramatic.

“Often when you are in that kind of deep depression it’s a kind of numbness so what’s required is not necessarily big emotions. It’s almost the opposite that’s required. It’s just a kind of numbness, a deadness.”

Galvin believes if Chris survives his injuries, he will start to come to terms with Phoenix’s death.

“The ray of hope is that he looked at his son Frank and he made eye contact and he said, ‘I don’t want to die’ and that to me is like he’s out of that suicidal thing. He knows that’s just a really stupid idea.

“If he pulls through, I think it will be quite a redemptive moment for him and he will have snapped out of that depressive spiral and become himself again.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, back on screen weeknights from January 11