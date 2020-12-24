TV Guide highlights: Saturday December 26 to Friday January 1

Saturday

Supplied Make sure you have tissues to hand for 2011 Aussie movie, Red Dog.

Red Dog

TVNZ 1, 7.30pm

Eyes a little misty? Don’t worry, it’s just all that dust from the Australian Outback. You will need a large supply of absorbent material to get through this tear-jerker based on a true story about a loyal dog and his love for his human.

Sunday

Supplied Rooney Mara and Dev Patel in Lion.

Lion

TVNZ 1, 7pm

Another surefire hanky-dampener tonight with this drama based on a true story. Saroo is adopted from India as a boy by an Australian family. As an adult, he is determined to find his birth family and turns to Google Earth to aid him in his search. Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) stars as Saroo, employing an Aussie accent that is arguably more convincing than his co-star and native Australian, Nicole Kidman.

Des

TVNZ 1, 9.20pm

David Tennant (Deadwater Fell) takes a spooky turn as serial killer Dennis Nilsen in this drama based on real events. Nilsen spent five years murdering young men he met on the streets of Soho, London. This mini-series follows the investigation after Nilsen was arrested and the hunt to get justice for his victims, many of whom were unidentified. Also Monday at 8.45pm.

Supplied Lucas Till stars as human Swiss Army Knife Angus ‘Mac’ MacGyver in the reboot of the 80s series.

MacGyver

Prime, 9.30pm

Back for season three, it’s the man who can find more uses for an old bread bag than your nana. After quitting the Phoenix Foundation, Mac (Lucas Till) hears that Jack is under attack and returns to fight back.

READ MORE:

* The Circus comes to town in Call The Midwife Christmas special

* Bridgerton: Why Netflix's sassy, saucy drama might just be Shondaland's best

* Love affair with Europe unfolds in drama series Us



Monday

Supplied The Chasers don their festive finery for their Christmas special.

The Chase Christmas Special

TVNZ 1, 7.30pm

Athlete Colin Jackson, broadcaster Anne Diamond, comedian Josie Long, and presenter Nicky Campbell are facing down the Chasers in this Christmas special. On the line is money for their chosen charities and celebrity pride.

Supplied Margot Robbie as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

I, Tonya

TVNZ 2, 9.30pm

Margot Robbie stars as Tonya Harding in this acclaimed retelling of the Olympic figure skater’s dramatic fall from grace. Allison Janney (The West Wing, Mom) won Best Supporting Actress at the 2018 Academy Awards for her role as Harding’s flinty mother.

Tuesday

Cruising: The Biggest Storm

TVNZ 1, 7.30pm

This documentary takes a look at the crisis facing the cruise industry. Already struggling over its growing reputation as floating hotspots for intestinal distress, cruise ships have suffered an even greater blow because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supplied Sir David Attenborough explores the life of one of the world’s most famous elephants.

Attenborough And The Giant Elephant

Prime, 7.30pm

Sir David Attenborough explores the dramatic and tragic true story of Jumbo, who was once the most famous animal on Earth. Arriving in London from Africa in 1865, Jumbo became popular with visitors to the London Zoo – including the royal family – until he was sold to the circus where he was said to have inspired Disney’s Dumbo.

Wednesday

Jason Byrne Live – Cirque Du Byrne

TVNZ Duke, 8.30pm

Scrounge up that half-eaten bag of Christmas crisps and settle in for some mid-week laughs with Irish comedian Jason Byrne.

Supplied Kirstie and Phil from Location Location Location.

Location, Location, Location

TVNZ 1, 8.30pm

Phil and Kirstie return to find out how some of their former clients have fared, including a couple who were looking to leave London for a beach retreat. Did TV’s favourite realtors find them the seachange they were searching for or a house built on sand?

Thursday

The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown

TVNZ 1, 7pm

Dawn French slips back into the cassock to lift spirits as one of her most famous characters. This mini-season features the good Vicar tending to her flock via video conferencing during lockdown.

2020 Year In Review

TVNZ 1, 7.35pm

Wave a hearty farewell to 2020 with Indira Stewart and Scotty Stevenson as they take a look back at this strangest of years.

Supplied Hugh Grant on The Graham Norton Show.

The Graham Norton Show

Three, 8.30pm

Graham’s guests are all at sea tonight. Nigella Lawson stands up for anchovies while promoting her latest book Eat, Cook, Repeat and Hugh Grant reveals his true feelings about fish while discussing his creepy new thriller The Undoing.

Friday

Battleship

Three, 7.30pm

Hollywood has a knack for turning anything into a movie. Here they have taken the lo-fi board game involving plastic ships and tiny pegs and turned it into an effects-heavy sci-fi fantasy about an alien invasion, starring Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights) and Rihanna.

The Royal Variety Performance 2020

TVNZ 1, 7.30pm

Comedian Jason Manford hosts this annual variety celebration attended by the Prince Of Wales. This year’s event seems to be a tribute to the 90s with performers including Take That singer Gary Barlow, Spice Girl Mel C and pop band Steps.

Sports highlights

Cricket

Super Smash Men’s

Central Stags v Wellington Firebirds: TVNZ Duke, 7pm, Sunday (live)

Central Stags v Northern Knights: TVNZ 1, 1.30pm, Wednesday (live)

Central Stags v Auckland Aces: TVNZ 1, 1.30pm, Thursday (live)

Super Smash Women’s

Central Hinds v Wellington Blaze: TVNZ Duke, 3.30pm, Sunday (live)

Central Hinds v Northern Spirit: TVNZ 1, 10am, Wednesday (live)

Central Hinds v Auckland Aces: TVNZ 1, 10am, Thursday (live)

Australia v India

Second test, Days one to five

Sky Sport 2, 11am, Saturday to Wednesday (live)

South Africa v Sri Lanka

First test, Days one to five

Sky Sport 2, 8.55pm, Saturday to Wednesday (live)

Rugby

Pro 14

Ospreys v Scarlets: Sky Sport 3, 6.10am, Sunday (live)

Connacht v Ulster: Sky Sport 1, 8.30am, Monday (live)

Munster v Leinster: Sky Sport 1, 8.30am, Sunday (live)

Darts

PDC World championship, day 10, first session, Sky Sport 4, 1am, Monday (live).

Coverage continues live daily at 7am and 1am on Sky Sport 4.