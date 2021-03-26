Bachelor contestant Devaney Davis quits reality show

The Bachelor NZ Moses Mackay and former contestant Devaney Davis who left in Monday's episode after feeling the age gap.

Instead of finding romance a former-Timaru woman discovered self-doubt on a reality television show, and left.

On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor NZ, Devaney Davis quit after she got the “speed wobbles”.

At 22, the youngest contestant of the original 18 women, vying for 30-year-old Moses Mackay’s attention, Davis spoke exclusively to Stuff about her rapid exit.

“There’s a lot you don’t see on the screen. I’d say about 10 per cent makes it to air. I was nervous about the age situation. I started doubting myself,’’ Davis said.

TVNZ The Bachelor NZ episode 10: Things heat up for Moses and one bachelorette.

The contestant closest in age to Davis was two years older than her.

“There was a misconception I was being bullied, but it was just banter.”

She said she decided to leave because she did not want to accept a rose if it was offered when she was not fully committed, when the other girls were.

“It was the right decision. I’ve slotted back into my normal life and work.”

Leading up to her last appearance, Davis had not been forward enough to talk to Moses at a cocktail party and stepped out of the line up. She was not willing to interrupt the other women in conversation with him.

Daniel Medini/Stuff Devaney Davis, formerly of Timaru, left the reality TV series The Bachelor New Zealand.

Looking back Davis said it was a great experience, though a little overwhelming.

“No-one can prepare you, you have to go with an open mind.”

She said she had made some good friendships with other women on the show, which she hopes will continue to grow, and was invited to be a guest on the comedy show Have You Been Paying Attention? which aired on TV 2 on Tuesday.

“That was quite daunting with a live audience. It was a cool experience and very nerve wracking.”

Watching herself on both programmes has been “strange” and she had forgotten some of the things she had said and done.

Supplied Former The Bachelor NZ contestant Devaney Davis said it was the right decision to quit the reality show.

“I think I am going to say ‘yes’ from now on to more opportunities as they come along.”

And as for Moses?

“He has a heart of gold. He called me out on my self-doubt. I would like to be friends with him and wish him all the best.”

The Bachelor NZ screens on TV2 at 7.30pm on Monday to Wednesday, with just five contestants left.