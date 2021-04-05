TV Guide movie reviews: Monday April 5 to Friday April 9

After weekend previews in select cinemas, Bill and Ted Face the Music will debut almost nationwide on September 3.

Easter Monday

My Boyfriends’ Dogs

Three, 7.10am

Starring Teryl Rothery, Erika Christensen.

A runaway bride turns up at a diner one rainy night with three dogs and tells the owners her story. Not reviewed.

Sweet Autumn

Three, 1pm

Starring Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker.

Romance in which a woman splits her candy shop between her niece and a maple farmer in her will. Not reviewed.

Stories We Tell

Māori TV, 8.30pm

Who owns the narrative? That’s a modern phrase, although ‘history is written by the winners’ is much older. This documentary questions what is truth when it comes to family history. Film-maker Sarah Polley examines her own family here, lifting layers, revealing truths, recreating events and shooting them in Super 8 to look like original home movies. It is fascinating stuff, much like a whodunnit, and as such it is important not to give away any advance secrets. ★★★★

Men In Black 3

Prime, 8.30pm

Starring Will Smith, Josh Brolin.

Fun sci-fi caper in which Agent J must travel back in time to save his friend K – and the planet. As always, Will Smith seems to be having a great time, but it is Josh Brolin who is the real revelation as the younger version of Tommy Lee Jones’ character. Men In Black II was an average offering but this is a return to form. The script is smart and the special effects are held in check, letting the actors do their job. ★★★

Supplied Nell Williams, Aaron Phagura and Viveik Kalra in Blinded By The Light.

Blinded By The Light

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir.

Bruce Springsteen’s thumping, socially aware music resonates in the British town of Luton back in the miserable Thatcher years where the son of Pakistani migrants struggles to fit in at school. Then he discovers ‘The Boss’ and understands that other people feel the way he does. It might sound trite but it’s a lovely coming-of-age film and shows the power of good music, be it rock, country, or classical. ★★★★

Tuesday

The Charm Of Love

Three, 1pm

Starring Katrina Norman.

An expert in ancient artefacts meets an international hotelier with trust issues when she goes in search of the ‘Lovers Stone’. Not reviewed.

Hearts And Bones

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Hugo Weaving, Andrew Luri.

Australian film about a war photographer suffering from post-traumatic stress and a Sudanese refugee whose lives are interlinked by an event that happened 15 years ago. The narrative unfolds slowly, and not to any explosive finale. Rather, complex issues are explored, especially the role of photographers covering war – are they documenting the truth, or mere voyeurs? It’s a thoughtful film, with depth rather than quick hits. ★★★

Wednesday

Watching Over You

Three, 1pm

Starring Andrea Bogart, Reagan Pasternak.

A single mum becomes the target of an obsessive neighbourhood watchman when she begins dating a fire fighter. Not reviewed.

Supplied Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith in Queen And Slim.

Queen And Slim

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith.

A Tinder date goes from awkward to catastrophic in this romantic drama. Queen, an African American lawyer, is being driven home by Slim after a so-so evening when they are pulled over by a white police officer, who shoots her in the leg. Slim tackles the officer, accidentally killing him, and the pair go on the run. They begin to bond as they evade authorities. The sub text is obvious, but it works as a love story, too. ★★★★

Thursday

Sorority Secrets

Three, 1pm

Starring Brytnee Ratledge.

A student finds her life is in danger when she discovers that an elite sorority is really an undercover escort service. Not reviewed.

MGM Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill And Ted Face The Music.

Bill And Ted Face The Music

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving.

It has been a long time between drinks – 30 years. This is the third Bill And Ted movie, and it follows on from 1991’s Bogus Journey, itself a sequel to 1989’s Excellent Adventure. Such ventures are usually doomed, desperate affairs seeking solely to cash in on past glory but Face The Music isn’t. John Wick revived Keanu Reeves’ career and here he reunites with Alex Winter, who’s had a somewhat lesser career, for a fun-filled romp through times. Here, they must write that song to save space and time collapsing, aided by their wives and daughters. It’s a task not helped by the fact that Bill and Ted have long-standing issues with the Grim Reaper (William Sadler) who has taken out a lawsuit against them. Great fun. ★★★

Friday

Killer In Suburbia

Three, 1pm

Starring Boti Bliss.

A woman begins to question who she can trust when her daughter is kidnapped. Not reviewed.

50 First Dates

Bravo, 7.30pm

Starring Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore.

Winning romantic comedy that reunites Adam Sandler with his The Wedding Singer co-star Drew Barrymore and proves that he can be funny without too much of the over-the-top infantile humour and gross-out gags that fill his other movies. Sandler is a marine biologist in Hawaii who must win the heart of the amnesiac Barrymore every day, as she loses her memory each time she goes to sleep at night. ★★★

Supplied Jennifer Aniston in The Bounty Hunter.

The Bounty Hunter

Three, 7.30pm

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler.

Teaming up two talented and good-looking actors isn’t always the recipe for a good film. This action-comedy romance features Butler as a bounty hunter who has been assigned to track down his ex-wife, played by Aniston. While the two may look good on screen, the flimsy plot and cheesy dialogue make this something of a wasted opportunity. ★★

Supplied Judi Dench in Red Joan.

Red Joan

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson.

Melita Norwood was a real-life closet Communist and a secretary at a British facility helping build nuclear weapons, who supplied the Soviet Union with information which helped that state build its own superweapons. Red Joan is loosely based on her, changing the name to Joan Stanley with Dench and Sophie playing the character at different stages of her life. The real story was quite remarkable but this film isn’t and is best described as mediocre. ★★

MacGruber

TVNZ Duke, 8.30pm

Starring Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe.

With several critics accurately describing it as one of the worst Saturday Night Live skit-inspired movies ever, this action comedy struggles to rise above its two-minute comedy-sketch origins, and the fact that one of the main characters is named Dieter Von Cunth should serve as a warning to anyone who prefers their humour a bit more highbrow. ★★

Legends Of The Fall

Māori TV, 8.30pm

Starring Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins.

This sweeping epic follows the lives of three brothers living in Montana in the early 20th century. While Anthony Hopkins provides the backbone, as an idealistic Army colonel who quits in disgust at the government’s treatment of Native Americans, the film belongs to Brad Pitt. He’s Tristan, the middle son who lives much as a Cree warrior, to the extent of taking German scalps when he fights them on the Western Front during World War l. It’s a sweeping epic, with romance and melodrama in spades. It’s no Dr Zhivago or Lawrence Of Arabia, but still highly entertaining. ★★★