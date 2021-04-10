TV Guide movie reviews: Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11

Saturday

Baby Mama

Bravo, 2.20pm

Starring Tina Fey, Amy Poehler.

The comedic talents of 30 Rock’s Tina Fey and Saturday Night Live’s Amy Poehler are combined in this lightweight but enjoyable story of a New York career woman unable to carry the baby she so desperately wants. ★★★

Supplied Georgia Henley and James McAvoy in The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

TVNZ 2, 6.30pm

Starring Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy.

Fans will not be disappointed by Kiwi director Andrew Adamson’s version of the C.S. Lewis classic. Written in 1950, it tells of four children evacuated from wartime London to a mysterious country home where they enter the fantasy world of Narnia through a wardrobe. It is probably more suited to young audiences, but adults will also enjoy the humour. ★★★★

READ MORE:

* TVNZ looking for clever quizzers for new bi-lingual game show with Matai Smith

* Stallone: Frank, That Is: Sly's little bro takes the spotlight in Amazon doco

* 47 Ronin: Keanu Reeves' bogus Japanese journey comes to Netflix



The Trumpet Of The Swan

Māori TV, 7pm

Voices Dee Bradley Baker, Jason Alexander.

Based on the book about a mute swan who compensates by learning to play the trumpet. OK for kids. ★★

Ice Age: Collision Course

Three, 7pm

Voices Ray Romano, Simon Pegg.

Woolly mammoth Manny and The Herd have to stop a swarm of asteroids from hitting Earth and wiping out mammals. But three dastardly dinosaurs try to stop them, believing a mass extinction would mean the domination of their species. Sadly, the Ice Age series crashes a bit here in its fifth movie. ★★

Late Night

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling.

Thompson plays US talk host Katherine Newbury whose brand of humour is well past its sell-by date. So the network seemingly gives her the chance to right the ship, while secretly hiring someone younger to take over. Newbury suspects her pale, stale, male writers are to blame, so – in a token gesture – hires Molly Patel, who is of Indian heritage. Patel is good value, but things run in a linear fashion, knocked marginally off course by a bit of domestic strife between Newbury and her ailing husband (John Lithgow). ★★★

Supplied Ben Affleck and Uma Thurman in Paycheck.

Paycheck

TVNZ Duke, 8.30pm

Starring Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart.

Slick effects help this sci-fi thriller when the story wanes. Ben Affleck is a computer programmer solving top-secret problems for companies, on the proviso that his memory is wiped afterwards. But one job goes bad, leading to a Memento-style search for clues as to what really happened. ★★★

Supplied Julianne Moore in What Maisie Knew.

What Maisie Knew

Māori TV, 8.30pm

Starring Julianne Moore, Steve Coogan.

Two stellar leads here, but seven-year-old Onata Aprile steals the show as Maisie, a child used as a pawn in a divorce and subsequent custody battle involving her parents, a rock singer (Julianne Moore) and an art dealer (Steve Coogan). The adults are selfish, morally challenged narcissists who are only too quick to pass Maisie on to others to care for when it suits their interests. It is a sensitive, considered drama, based on the 1897 novel by Henry James. ★★★★

Supplied Charlyne Yi, Alan Aisenberg, Jennifer Lopez and Annaleigh Ashford in Second Act.

Second Act

Three, 8.50pm

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens.

J-Lo always adds value and she stands out here in this comedy about a woman whose CV has been falsified by a well-meaning friend, leading to her getting a job beyond her wildest dreams. Overall, it’s standard fare, with ‘American Dream’ undertones and some unlikely plot development. Lopez and Hudgens make the most of an average script, although there is a nice twist which sets up the second half quite nicely. ★★

Supplied Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight.

The Dark Knight

TVNZ 2, 9pm

Starring Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart.

It is Heath Ledger’s mesmerising turn as the Joker that undeniably steals this show. His unnerving tics and mannerisms, chilling falsetto cackle and chaotic, obscenely applied makeup all combine to produce a surreal interpretation of mental illness taken over the edge and beyond, resulting in his transformation into one of moviedom’s greatest villains. But even putting Ledger’s remarkable performance aside, The Dark Knight is still a compelling and unforgettable piece of moviemaking. ★★★★★

Nocturnal Animals

Three, 10.55pm

Starring Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Well-acted drama in which art gallery owner Susan Morrow (Amy Adams) finds herself questioning the nature of her present relationship after she receives a manuscript of her ex-husband’s novel. Director Tom Ford weaves a dark, entertaining story where every character is of real importance to the narrative. It’s a film rooted in maturity which blurs the lines between fantasy and reality. The outcome might be inevitable but Ford handles the whole affair with a grace that leaves you longing for more. ★★★★

Michael

TVNZ 2, 11.50pm

Starring John Travolta, Andie MacDowell.

Two good leads, with William Hurt and Bob Hoskins in support, yet this comedy about a slobby heavenly creature doesn’t get off the ground. Hurt and MacDowell play tabloid reporters sent to investigate whether a tip about a woman living with an angel in a rundown Iowa town are true. It is – John Travolta is the archangel Michael, who has been sent to Earth on a rather mundane mission. All very silly. ★★

Stalked By My Doctor 3: Patient’s Revenge

TVNZ 2, 1.50am (Sun)

Starring Eric Roberts, Anna Marie Dobbins.

After a jury finds him not guilty of the attempted murder of a former patient, a mentally disturbed doctor, lands a teaching job at a prestigious Arizona medical school. Not reviewed.

Sunday

Bride Wars

TVNZ 2, 12.40pm

Starring Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson.

Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway going at it like mad women? It’s a concept that seems like it just might work – and it could have, if only these two fine actresses had been given a script to match their respective talents – and characters to play that were a bit more likeable. ★★

Grease 2

Bravo, 7pm

Starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Maxwell Caulfield.

Disappointing 1982 sequel to the 1978 hit. This time the story reverses the original roles, with wooden-faced English actor Maxwell Caulfield as the squeaky-clean student at Rydell High trying to win the attention of tough Pink Lady Michelle Pfeiffer. ★★

Supplied Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

TVNZ 2, 7pm

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart.

A welcome return to the world of Jumanji, especially for anyone who grew up with the Robin Williams offering in which two children release a man trapped in the jungle for decades when they play a magical board game. This time around it’s an old video console that leads four high school teenagers into trouble as they are sucked into the jungle and become the adult avatars they chose in the game. The result is a nostalgic romp full of charm, wit and colour and almost impossible to dislike. Young teens will love it and while older fans might complain the story has been dumbed down, they will still find plenty to enjoy. ★★★★

Will Australia Ever Have A Black Prime Minister?

Māori TV, 7.40pm

Pale, stale and apart from Julia Gillard, male. That’s your fair dinkum Aussie Prime Minister according to this documentary film, which looks at what chance an indigenous Australian has of achieving the highest office. Fascinating stuff. ★★★

Supplied Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson in The Hustle.

The Hustle

Three, 8.30pm

Starring Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson.

A gender flip remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with female leads Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson replacing Michael Caine and Steve Martin as two con artists – one suave and sophisticated, the other less so. While the 1988 effort was fun, this isn’t, most likely because somehow men make more credible con artists. No sexism intended. ★★

Savage

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Jake Ryan, John Tui.

Gangs never seem far away from the headlines in Aotearoa, and this film follows the ’career’ of a boy put in state care who becomes the enforcer for a brutal gang. It is a bit of a two-headed beast – as a film it’s highly entertaining, but Savage is a bit heavy handed when it puts gang culture under a societal lens. It’s a violent, brutal film about people on the edge and, as such, it’s hard not to compare it with Once Were Warriors. That film is better, mainly because of the outstanding performances by Temuera Morrison and Rena Owen, but Savage is a fine movie and one of the better local offerings of the past decade. ★★★★

The Great Beauty

Māori TV, 8.40pm

Starring Toni Servillo, Carlo Verdone.

Like Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, this 2013 film looks at the meaningless nature of contemporary Italian society by backgrounding its material shallowness against the physical beauty and cultural richness of Rome. It’s existential stuff, heavy on symbolism and metaphysics, yet never falls into the trap of puzzling the viewer into boredom. Well worth watching, as indeed is La Dolce Vita, some 50 years The Great Beauty’s senior. ★★★★

Supplied Isla Fisher and Jim Parsons in Visions.

Visions

TVNZ 2, 9.15pm

Starring Isla Fisher, Jim Parsons.

Straight-to-video horror about a pregnant woman who begins to experience visions after being involved in a fatal car accident. ★★

Knocked Up

Bravo, 9.20pm

Starring Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl.

An attractive entertainment reporter falls pregnant to a careless slacker after a one-night stand in this hilarious and extremely well-scripted comedy – written, produced and directed by Judd Apatow, who also wrote The 40-Year-Old Virgin. While often raunchy, it is also surprisingly poignant at times. ★★★★