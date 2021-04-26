Married at First Sight: A last-minute decision shocks the Final Vows as one bride changes her mind

Alana threw out her vows at the last moment.

Who needs a little bit of love in their life?

I know I do, and after following the ups and downs in the lives of these participants for the past eight weeks, some good old fashioned romancin' would do us all some good.

And that's exactly what we're hoping for in the first round of Final Vows, as the remaining participants renew their wedding vows and commit to their husbands and wives for good.

But before we can enjoy the ups, we must revisit the downs, and Kerry and Johnny meet Melissa and Bryce in their apartment to discuss the dumpster fire that was the last Dinner Party – most notably, Samantha's confirmation of the secret girlfriend rumours surrounding Bryce.

"So yep, a lot of my friends know Samantha, and they've turned around to me and said she's crazy, and she's known to be a compulsive liar," Bryce says... conveniently.

"How did she know the name then?" Kerry asks, dumbfounded.

"I... I don't know..." Bryce blusters in response.

"He's guilty in my mind," Kerry later says to the producers. "Oh yeah, he's full of s..."

Later that day as Bryce and Melissa say goodbye for the first time since the experiment began, Bryce is frosty to his wife, and Melissa is left disappointed with his affectless goodbye.

"That was awkward. It was rushed, there was no emotion," she says on the verge of tears as she leaves the apartment. "I'm devastated."

Kerry and Johnny's Final Vows

"There's a lot riding on today... I'm worried about how he's going to take what I've got to say," Kerry says as she prepares to renew her vows with husband Johnny.

Making their way to the beautiful Botanical Gardens of Sydney, both Kerry and Johnny prepare to deliver their Final Vows, and nervously grasp at each other's hands.

"I began this journey not knowing if I could be in a serious relationship again," Johnny begins. "I can safely say I have found so much more out of this than I ever hoped for," he adds, his voice starting to crack with emotion as Kerry smiles softly.

"However," he adds as the bride’s smile disappears, replaced instead with a worried frown.

"I'm concerned you're not as open with your feelings as I am. I don't think my heart can withstand another break," Johnny says, and seriously, if this adorable marriage ends now, I don't think I could stand it.

"Kerry, I have never met somebody like you, and I am falling in love with you, and I wholeheartedly want to continue this crazy journey with you."

PHEW.

The couple embrace lovingly, and Kerry confirms her feelings for Johnny with her own Final Vows, telling her husband that she is falling in love with him, and Johnny dissolves into sobs.

This is it! This is the love and romance I was after. I'm sure the episode only goes up from here, right?

Right?

Melissa and Bryce's Final Vows

"I'll be honest, you're not my type. But, you know... you're not ugly."

"I've always gone for blonde hair, blue eyes... someone a little taller than you."

"I can't say I'd go up to you in a bar and buy you a drink."

As Melissa prepares to deliver her Final Vows, the hurtful words Bryce has said to her throughout the experiment float into her mind.

"My heart tells me one thing and my head is telling me another. And I think my decision is going to shock everybody," she says as she makes her way to the venue.

Waiting for his bride, surrounded by flickering candles, Bryce takes a gulp of air as he waits to hear his wife's decision. Finally spotting her walking in, the glow of the candles streaking off her glimmering sequin dress, he looks... relieved? Afraid? Both?

Starting his vows, Bryce admits that he and Melissa have "faced more challenges that anyone ever before us".

"Melissa, I am falling in love with you and I can't wait to start a life together," the groom finishes, and Melissa starts to blink back tears as she wordlessly looks down to her notes.

"I have written and rewritten these vows, trying to be as sensitive as I always am. But I need to be completely and brutally honest with you," she says as fear creeps back into Bryce's eyes.

"The rumour of someone waiting outside of the experiment for you has plagued our relationship, and with accusations by not one but two people, I had to question what was true. It was nothing short of devastating," she says, and Bryce is visibly sweating.

"But despite the rumour, the conflict and everyone's opinion, I know deep down in my heart that I have never felt this way. I can absolutely say with certainty that I am in love with you," she adds.

"In my vows I said I wanted an all-consuming and unconditional love, and I can confidently say today that I have found all of that and more in you."

Nine Bryce and Melissa's final vows.

Bryce quickly scoops Melissa up in his arms, and the pair share a long, passionate kiss.

"I'm so happy," Melissa whispers, and they leave their Final Vows hand-in-hand.

Alana and Jason's Final Vows

On the morning of her Final Vows, Alana is drenched in tears.

"The reason I came on the experiment is because I wanted to find a husband and settle down. I wanted to fall in love. And it's sad because that didn't happen," she says.

"Jason is not ready to settle down, and I just don't think this could work on the outside. So I have to walk away."

Oh dear.

"Alana and I have had trust issues in the past, but I think we're strong enough to get past it," Jason says as he suits up for the big day.

"Alana is definitely the perfect woman for me and I can't wait to tell her how I feel."

Oh dear.

Jason peels his shoes off as he steps onto the sand of their beachside vow renewals, and waits nervously for his bride to arrive and confess her love – but little does he know how the day will turn out for him.

Watching his bride draw closer along the beach, Jason beams, and nervously begins his vows.

"You are a kind, soft-hearted woman that would do anything to make me happy, and all of these qualities prove to me that you would be an amazing wife and mother of my children," he admits happily.

Oh dear.

"I'm falling in love with you Alana, and I can't wait to go back to sunny Queensland with you to live out our happy ever after."

At this point, Alana looks like she wants to cry. Or run away. Or both, as Jason's eyes begin to fill with tears of his own as he reflects on the love he has for his wife.

"Even though we felt the lowest of lows, we both never have given up. However, I started to second-guess your actions, and feel like I wanted to leave," Alana begins.

"I can't deal with the way you speak to me, and you being blindly loyal to people with questionable morals have made me question your morals."

As Alana continues, Jason's face crumples and the tears continue falling for an entirely different reason as he realises what his wife is saying to him.

"It's OK, you'll be right," he whispers as she begins to sob through the next few lines.

"I truly believe you are not ready to settle down, and I feel that we are in different stages of our lives..." she says but stops and looks pensively out to the ocean before lowering her cards to her chest.

"We have some huge issues to work through, but Jason... I'm willing to do the work if you are."

WAIT WHAT.

"Did you just change your mind just then?" Jason asks as Alana throws away the cards containing the rest of her vows.

Alana then admits that since her husband had admitted that he was falling in love with her, she decided she wanted to make their marriage work, despite initially choosing to leave him.

Talk about a rollercoaster couple!

This story was published on 9News and is republished with permission.

Married At First Sight Australia airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7.30pm on Three with episodes on ThreeNow from 1pm the same day