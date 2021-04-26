TV Guide movie reviews: Monday April 26 to Friday April 30

They Shall Not Grow Old will screen in NZ cinemas from November 11.

Monday

Love On Harbour Island

Three, 1pm

Starring Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner.

An interior designer teams up with a pilot deliver rescue dogs. Not reviewed

Supplied Maggie Smith, Joan Plowright, Eileen Atkinson and Judi Dench in Tea With The Dames.

Tea With The Dames

Māori TV, 8.30pm

The four grand dames of British cinema, Eileen Atkins, Judi Dench, Joan Plowright and Maggie Smith get together to discuss life, love, the universe, and their careers. It might sound tedious, but these four elderly women still have a spark. ★★★

They Shall Not Grow Old

TVNZ 1, 8.30pm

Sir Peter Jackson was approached by the Imperial War Museum and the BBC to transform hundreds of hours of actual footage from that terrible, terrible conflict some called The Great War, into a documentary. Jackson used all the tricks in his technical toolbox to augment that compelling material and pay tribute to a doomed generation. War poet Wilfred Owen wrote: “What passing-bells for these who die as cattle? Only the monstrous anger of the guns.” Jackson’s epitaph goes some way to redressing that. ★★★★★

Supplied Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen in Book Club.

Book Club

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda.

Somewhat lame, tame, inane comedy about four women who have been members of the same book club for 40 years. They all have relationship issues – then one day they read Fifty Shades Of Grey as their club’s book, realise what they’ve been missing and set out to rectify that! ★

Tuesday

Love At Sunset Terrace

Three, 1pm

Starring Ellen Woglom, Carlos Marks.

A woman finds herself falling for the widowed father of a young girl. Not reviewed

Supplied Jennifer Garner in Elektra.

Elektra

TVNZ Duke, 8.30pm

Starring Jennifer Garner, Goran Visnjic.

Average comic book superhero movie with more plot holes than a pair of fishnet tights, although it does have almost enough action to make up for it. ★★

Supplied Vincent Cassel in The Extraordinary.

The Extraordinary

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Vincent Cassel, Red Kateb.

French filmmakers Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano made The international box office hit The Intouchables back in 2011, about a wealthy Parisian quadriplegic and his Senegalese carer, a former inmate. There’s no Hollywood mould for that, and there isn’t one for their latest effort, The Extraordinary. It’s a drama with some light relief based on real life characters Stephane Benhamou and Daoud Tatou who work with young autistic people in Paris left to their own devices by the state. It’s a moving affair which will make viewers search their souls. ★★★★

Wednesday

Just For Summer

Three, 1pm

Starring Hayley Sales, Brant Daughtery.

Former childhood sweethearts pretend to be dating to foil their grandmothers’ matchmaking plans. Not reviewed.

Killerman

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Emory Cohen, Liam Hemsworth.

Not much grey matter was stretched in the making of this pulpy crime drama. Hemsworth plays a dodgy jeweller named Moe Diamond (yes, really) who along with his buddy Kkunk is a money launderer. But when they try to set up a drugs deal, they crash their getaway car, leaving Moe with amnesia. As he tries to piece events together, some startling revelations emerge, startling, sadly, to the point of incredulity. ★★

Thursday

Forever In My Heart

Three, 1pm

Starring Merritt Patterson, Jack Turner.

Former lovers rekindle a romance which ended when their dreams drove them apart five years previously. Not reviewed.

Supplied Michael Douglas and Noomi Rapace in Unlocked.

Unlocked

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom, Michael Douglas.

A CIA interrogation agent working undercover at a community centre in London discovers Islamic hardliners are planning a terror attack. After what seems to be a double cross, she discovers a burglar ransacking her former boss’s home and teams up with him after learning he was once a Royal Marine. From there on, it’s generic stuff – the sort of thing that’s watchable on TV but not worth the price of admission to the cinema. ★★

Friday

Eat, Drink And Be Married

Three, 1pm

Starring Jocelyn Hudon, Sam Muik.

The owner of a wedding donation company battles to keep a meant-to-be married couple together. Not reviewed.

Supplied Daniel Craig in Cowboys and Aliens.

Cowboys And Aliens

Three, 7.30pm

Starring Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford.

From its late 19th-century New Mexico setting to the early appearance of a mysterious, taciturn stranger, this starts out with all the hallmarks of a classic western. Then the aliens show up. Of course, given the title, that isn’t much of a surprise, but you get the feeling that this sci-fi western mash-up – entertaining though it may be – might have been a better story without the added extra-terrestrial mayhem. ★★★

Notting Hill

Bravo, 7.30pm

Starring Julia Robrts, Hugh Grant.

A carefully contrived romantic comedy reuniting the writer and star of Four Weddings And A Funeral. It also shares virtually the same plot – a bumbling Englishman has a rocky courtship of a glamorous American only in this case movie star Julia Roberts has fun sending herself up as – surprise! – a world famous movie star. The supporting cast provide a lot of fun and Rhys Ifans, in particular, steals scenes as Hugh Grant’s filthy flatmate. ★★★★

Supplied Rena Owen and Julian Arahanga in Once Were Warriors.

Once Were Warriors

Māori TV, 8.30pm

Starring Temuera Morrison, Rena Owen.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a New Zealander who isn’t at least passingly familiar with the story of Jake and Beth Heke as depicted in Once Were Warriors, the film adaptation of Alan Duff’s controversial 1990 novel about a poor Māori family shattered by the alcoholic rages of its patriarch. It’s easy to forget you’re watching a group of actors and even easier to get swept up in the realism and depth of their performances. International audiences tended to agree, and worldwide enthusiasm for this powerhouse of a film saw it surpass The Piano as the highest grossing New Zealand movie of the time, cementing its place as a genuine Kiwi cinema classic. ★★★★★

Road Trip

TVNZ Duke, 8.30pm

Starring Seann William Scott, Tom Green.

If you’re in the mood for a raunchy comedy, then this will do the trick. A good-natured gross-out, it tells the story of four college buddies on a cross-country journey to intercept a mistakenly mailed sex tape. This leads to a wild journey involving everything from sperm bank donations to passing themselves off (badly) as members of a black college fraternity. ★★★

Sniper: Assassin’s End

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Chad Michael Collins, Tom Berenger.

The two leads play father and son US Special Forces snipers who go on the run after junior becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a foreign politician. But it’s not just the CIA who are after them. Russian mercenaries are on their tail, as is a female Japanese assassin known as Lady Death whose shooting skills match those of her targets. A generic affair which was released straight to video and streaming services. ★★