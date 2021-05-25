Talkback host Chris Lynch and Newstalk ZB parting ways over contract stoush

Star talkback broadcaster and multi-faceted media exponent Chris Lynch has left Newstalk ZB after he and his employer failed to iron out contractual difficulties.

Station owners NZME confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Lynch was leaving “to focus on his other interests”.

Lynch said he would not return to air on the station and was “excited” to focus on his own media company, making videos for clients and news videos for Facebook and YouTube.

“I have made the decision to leave and concentrate on my own video and media company and I feel like I can do a lot more for the community than ever before by getting out and about a bit more,’' he said.

“I have decided to move on as fast as I can and get things set up.

“It’s a shame I can't say goodbye to the listeners.”

Lynch has been on leave for several weeks, prompting speculation about his future. Media personality Kerre Woodham has been filling in while Lynch has been away.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Chris Lynch hosted his local Newstalk ZB for nine years.

The contractual difficulties between NZME, which owns the ZB network and the NZ Herald, and Lynch are understood to be regarding Lynch’s activities outside his talkback show, which he has hosted for nine years.

Lynch declined to comment on any contract negotiations.

He has also filled in for another ZB star, Mike Hosking.

Lynch runs his own news website and produces videos for commercial clients through a separate operation. His Facebook page has 161,000 followers.

He has been active on his own forums during his absence from his talkback show.

Sources say NZME has become increasingly concerned about advertising revenue being diverted from ZB to Lynch’s own vehicles.

He is also thought to have clashed with personnel in his Christchurch newsroom, but Lynch disputed that, saying he had a “good working relationship with everyone on the team.”

“I will miss their friendships,” he said.

Lynch has long had activities on the side, including being a puppeteer, but the NZ Herald’s push into Christchurch over the last year by hiring extra staff apparently brought matters to a head.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Chris Lynch hosted the Sparks 2019 event in Christchurch with Jack Tame, left.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs has been in Christchurch this week – a visit thought to be related to the Lynch dispute.

In an NZME release, the company's head of talk, Jason Winstanley, thanked Lynch for his “hard work and dedication”.

“As a local broadcaster Chris has played an important role in NZME’s coverage of some of the biggest events in Canterbury’s recent history.”

An announcement on plans for Newstalk ZB's Christchurch Mornings show would be released in the coming weeks, he said.

Lynch, an award-winning journalist, began his broadcasting career at Canterbury Television and then worked on TVNZ’s Close Up programme for four years.

He is the only radio host in New Zealand producing video news content for his station’s commercial clients.

He was nominated for “best talk host” at the New Zealand Radio Awards in 2014, 2015, and 2016.