Jayden Daniels on parenthood, overcoming anxiety and Shortland Street

Head High, the acclaimed local drama that follows the competitive world of high school rugby, returns for season two on Three.

From his home in west Auckland, Jayden Daniels fumbles with his smartwatch as he apologises for his daughter, Blanca, 1, mucking around with his cellphone.

“I couldn’t even talk in audition rooms,” the actor, best known for his fan-favourite role of Curtis Hannah on Shortland Street, says. “But my dream didn’t go away.”

Last year Daniels, 27, won best supporting actor at the NZ Television Awards for his role as Mana in Head High, a drama which premieres its second season on Monday. The series follows the rise of high school rugby stars Mana and Tai (Lionel Wellington), under the guidance of step-dad-turned-coach Vince (Craig Hall), and mother Renee (Miriama McDowell).

While most people may only know Daniels as Curtis – who’s been tipped to play a big part in this year’s Christmas cliffhanger – his turn to the serious has come parallel to major life changes of his own, including becoming a parent of two with his partner Gigi Barclay, a makeup artist and beautician who he first met on the set of Shortland Street.

The pair were friends for 2½ years before getting together. As well as Blanca, they have a son, Kaewa, 3. While the Covid-19 lockdown meant Daniels was only working for about 30 days last year, Barclay was able to start her own business. “We’ve been lucky,” Daniels says. “When I’m not working, she can up her days. When I’m working, she can pull back. We want both things to really work – careers and our family.”

That means intense, long weeks for Daniels when he’s juggling various screen work, like he is now. On top of everything else, he has been cast in upcoming American supernatural horror film Evil Dead Rise, and also has a supporting role in the biopic about Dame Whina Cooper, Whina. Film, Daniels says, allows the opportunity to sink into scene-work in ways television cannot afford.

He was always sure he wanted to act. Daniels grew up in Island Bay, a seaside suburb on Wellington’s south coast, attending St Francis de Sales School, South Wellington Intermediate School and Rongotai College. While there he discovered a love for performance, and took a liking to films like Grease and Cry-Baby​, which he watched with his mother. “I fell in love,” he says. But despite that, Daniels was crippled with anxiety when it came to auditioning. He’d practice at home, then turn up and not be able to say any lines.

He began formal dramatic training in year 11, but it wasn’t until his final year at Rongotai that a teacher told him about Aotearoa’s national drama institution Toi Whakaari. She was a reference for his entry, and helped pick out monologues.

He moved up to Tāmaki Makaurau a week-and-a-half after graduating Toi in 2014, off an itch to escape and increased screen opportunities. There came his breakout role as Curtis. TVNZ’s research shows he’s one of the soap’s most popular characters in its 29-year history.

Daniels left Shortland Street for eight months, but since returned in a part-time capacity. “I’m jumping in here and there,” he says. Though his resume is growing, Daniels still only gets recognised as Curtis, other than the occasional passing comment about an Air NZ safety video he recorded.

He says he’s grown up through playing Curtis. “I wouldn’t have wanted to play any other character. It opened up so many different things for me... I was able to test where I could go. I found out where I was strong, where I needed to work on.”

Now, Daniels has room to flex those chops that aren't so tied to particular storylines or certain ways of being. “It was great winning [the NZTV award for Head High], because it confirms I’m on the right path, and that other people are enjoying what you’re doing. Otherwise, what’s the point in being an actor?”

Mana is embroiled in a plotline involving the death of a friend. The role has meant a lot for Daniels to play. Originally, he wasn’t even going to audition, as the character is a teenager. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to get away with [this], plus I’m not too hot at rugby.”

On-set, he’s been surrounded by teens, which was a challenge. “Their mannerisms and lingo and whatnot... it feels like a weird in-between. It’s been 10 years [since I left school], but a lot of things have changed. New fads, Instagram. It felt like quite a far gap to bridge.”

In Head High, Daniels has appreciated the series featuring a Māori family “just being”. While Daniels considers himself “lucky” with his career trajectory, he has found himself wondering whether he’s been offered roles solely based on his acting merit, or because of the popularity of Curtis. “It’s something I navigate.”

What people may not know is that prior to acting, Daniels considered a career in construction, something he says is a result of his personality getting “intensely involved” in different hobbies. Building has always stuck – he initially left Shortland Street due to an apprentice opportunity, which later fell over – but he’s also had a prior fixation with brewing. “I like learning how things work.”

In acting, as each role is different, that fixation is ever-changing. He never used to believe characters rubbed off on him. But lately, jumping between roles Daniels has noticed more answering and thinking in ways his characters would, in real-life. It hasn’t led to problems – yet – but part of that, Daniels reckons, is down to similarities between the characters and his own personality.

“My favourite actors are those ones you could watch all their movies, and still not have a gauge on what they’d be like in real life.” That’s a challenge he’s set himself, and seen through the increased variety in his roles, as well as his changing character development and script interpretation. “I’m still not the actor I want to be. I don’t know if I will get that.”

While his confidence and ability has grown, doubt of his ability has also grown. “It feels like a never-ending journey. I don’t see myself stopping. Things will continue to come up – spanners in the works – but I feel like it’s a part of me,” he says.

“It’s a way I get to express myself. In playing other characters and figuring out where they come from and what their journeys are, I get to look into my own, as well.”

Head High plays on Three on Monday night.