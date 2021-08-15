Showcasing Auckland: Why an Aussie murder-mystery series moved to Avondale

An Auckland squash club has played a key role in an Australian murder-mystery television series as the city’s flourishing screen industry puts a premium on studio space.

My Life is Murder follows former homicide detective Alexa Crowe – played by Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless – as she confronts “baffling crimes as well as coping with the frustrations of everyday life” in Auckland.

The production was moved to New Zealand early last year.

Filmed across the region from January to May, the nearly 100-strong local crew had to navigate a city bustling with America’s Cup activity, and two moves to Covid-19 Alert Level three, which halted production.

Series producer Mark Beesley said the shift from Melbourne to Tāmaki Makaurau was Lawless’s idea.

“The Australian show wasn’t planned to return, and she was living back in Auckland, so the idea of a Kiwi spin-off was born,” Beesley said.

But an issue that confronted the production team upon arrival was the lack of permanent studio space – which was when the perfect “blank warehouse canvas” of Avondale’s SquashXL squash club became available.

“It was challenging to find a space given the demand for studios was at a premium – from both local and international productions such as Lord of the Rings, Avatar, Sweet Tooth, Panthers and The Brokenwood Mysteries, to name a few,” Beesley said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stefan Knight is a hair and makeup specialist who recently worked on the popular Netflix show Sweet Tooth.

It took three months to turn the squash club into Alexa Crowe’s apartment, which consisted of several bedrooms, a “lush hallway”, bathroom and full kitchen, living area and courtyard, he said.

It was also important to make the city itself a star, with Beesley saying Auckland-based dramas tended to dwell in the suburbs, rather than showcase Tāmaki Makaurau as the “vibrant urban oasis” it is.

“It was so exciting to shoot Auckland as itself and to look for the beauty of that urban setting.

“We wanted the city to have its own distinct screen presence, in the same way there are cinematic versions of San Francisco, or Paris, or New York that we love. We wanted Auckland to screen as somewhere you’d want to live.”

Tāmaki Makaurau offered filmmakers a “combination of natural features and modern urban infrastructure”. It also had a talented and motivated screen workforce, with “highly skilled crews and creatives,” he said.

Beesley said the screen sector was an “ecosystem” that worked best and contributed to wider economic and cultural goals when there was a mix of productions.

“A local drama like My Life is Murder – supported by domestic and international financing – plays a meaningful part in that ecosystem.

“It gives, for example, a talented new writer their first produced script credit, uses dozens of services adjacent to the industry such as catering and accommodation, and hopefully also has a long tail of some positive tourism impact.”

Greenstone TV Avondale’s SquashXL squash club being transformed into Alexa Crowe’s apartment.

$1.14 billion industry

My Life is Murder was one of many productions that wrapped up recently, with filming for the first season of Amazon's Lord of the Rings television series also coming to an end.

The Government and Auckland Council have indicated their interest in future projects by giving a West Auckland film a significant funding injection to create two new sound stages.

The boost for Auckland Film Studios in Henderson was announced last Tuesday, with $30m coming from the Government and $5m from Auckland Council. It would see two 2000-square-metre sound stages built and the development of workshops and offices on site.

Statistics by Infometrics showed the Auckland screen sector’s gross domestic product (GDP) topped $1.14 billion in 2020. The sector employed more than 4000 people in production and post-production work and hosted 1800 business units.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said the screen industry contributed $3.3 billion to GDP every year.

“This investment is another step towards securing our recovery from Covid-19 through infrastructure investment which provides jobs and opportunities for New Zealand’s growing industries,” Sepuloni said.

“It will also provide more creative opportunities for New Zealanders in the film and television industries which will help them realise their potential here at home.”

Movies filmed at Auckland Film Studios include The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Xena: Warrior Princess and Netflix flick Falling Inn Love.

Screen Auckland manager Jasmine Millet said the Government’s Screen Production Grant was “invaluable”.

“The Government is seeing the benefit of producing these bigger shows and understands that in addition to supporting that sector, in terms of some funding mechanisms, that infrastructure is critical as well,” she said.

Greenstone TV Series producer Mark Beesley says the shift from Melbourne to Tāmaki Makaurau was Lawless’s idea.

However, an area in which further investment was needed was in the talent pipeline to ensure skilled people continue to enter the sector, Millet said.

“We're working on a skills program for Māori, Pasifika and Asian young people and trying to encourage them to see screen as a really valuable career option.”

Director of Investment and Industry at Auckland Unlimited Pam Ford said Auckland was also New Zealand’s “home of television”.

“Coming to Auckland, it's a natural place to come and produce drama like [My Life is Murder] because you have such a depth of television crews and cast.”

Auckland’s centre city had been “heavily used for television production over the decades,” Millet said.

“It's just not always seen back here in New Zealand, because it's on shows that are made internationally,” Millet said.

Ninety per cent of the nation’s television broadcasting jobs were located in Tāmaki Makaurau, with 80 per cent of revenue for television being in the city too, Infometrics found.

Supplied Lucy Lawless and Martin Henderson from My Life Is Murder.

Covid-19 boom

Covid-19 didn’t slow down the sector's growth, as the screen industry came together to develop ways of working safely during the pandemic.

During the initial nationwide lockdown, Screen Auckland helped develop the government-approved national ScreenSafe Covid-19 Health and Safety Standard and Protocols and Screen Auckland’s own guidelines for filming.

“When we came out of lockdown Auckland and New Zealand were ready to go. We were able to resume some of those productions that had already started before the lockdowns.

“It was really smart of the industry to come up with those protocols that enabled the sector to get back up and running very quickly,” Millet said.

Prior to the pandemic, Auckland had already established itself as having a growing international reputation as a great place to make TV shows, series and feature films, she said.

“For the industry, the pandemic was a judder bar which they reacted to in a really pragmatic and positive way. While [Lord of the Rings and My Life is a Murder] have wrapped for their current seasons, there are so many other productions going on around Auckland today, next week, next month.

“It's in a very healthy situation,” Millet said.