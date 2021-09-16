Suranne Jones battles stormy seas in new drama Vigil

A crew member found dead on board a British Trident nuclear submarine causes ripples in TVNZ 1’s new high-tension drama Vigil.

The problem is that HMS Vigil is on patrol 24/7 and its whereabouts at any time must be kept secret. Life aboard for the crew members has to remain as constant and regulated as possible. They cannot interrupt the operation to return home for a police investigation.

The only answer is to airlift someone in. In this case it is Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva, played by Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster).

Supplied Suranne Jones plays a detective investigating a murder on a nuclear sub in Vigil.

Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play. But when the crew closes ranks in the face of her questioning, a new threat overshadows her inquiry.

“Amy’s supposed to be on Vigil for three days but she uncovers lots of other things and becomes trapped down there for longer,” says Jones.

“It’s a double investigation with Amy aboard the submarine at sea and DS Kirsten Longacre, played by the brilliant Rose Leslie (Game Of Thrones), investigating on land.

“Due to navy protocols the only way the pair can contact each other is through heavily monitored telegrams.

“When she gets down there, Amy and the crew clash because they don’t know who actually has the authority out of the navy and the police.

“The crew think they do because Amy’s in their world and aboard their ship but, actually, Amy’s holding a criminal investigation.

Supplied Suranne Jones says her Vigil co-star Rose Leslie, left, is ‘brilliant’.

“So there are no clear rules as such and no one has control over the other, which is really interesting.”

To add to her difficulty, Amy is haunted by a harrowing incident from her personal life and a complex new relationship.

“To say she feels claustrophobic and caught in a boys’ world when aboard Vigil is an understatement, says Jones. “She has anxiety and depression, and usually she’s on medication and exercises a lot to cope with her condition.

“But when she’s down on the submarine she loses all of that. She doesn’t have enough medication and she can’t exercise, so that impacts her a great deal as well.

“I happen to have had experience with anxiety and depression myself and have been on medication.

“It’s a really modern theme and I’m glad that we’re covering it in a mainstream drama like this because I think things talk to an audience when they’re being entertained.

“That’s the best way we get interested in stuff. Think how many times you have watched a show and then been on Google looking subjects up that are covered. TV dramas are often really important ways of educating people.

Supplied Suranne Jones says she found the Vigil set claustrophobic.

“Filming on the Vigil set was great. It was claustrophobic. I mean, the beds alone... There’s a scene where Amy tries to get in her bunk bed. I’m quite tall and not of small build, and the director was like, ‘Can you get up there a little more gracefully?’ But I just couldn’t do it because they’re so small.”

An impressive cast also features Martin Compston (Line Of Duty) as sonar monitor Craig Burke who has increasing misgivings about the way HMS Vigil is run, Shaun Evans (Endeavour) as coxswain Elliot Glover who liaises between crew members and shadows Amy, Adam James (Doctor Foster) as the officious and obstructive Lt. Commander Mark Prentice and Paterson Joseph (The Peep Show) as Captain Newsome.

Jones, 43, says her initial excitement about being promised the chance to do a lot of her own stunts soon wore off.

“When I first read the script I was like, ‘Oh my God, this sounds amazing. I get to do all these stunts.’

“But I forgot how old I was. I thought I was 23 when I was reading it and that’s not true any more. So I had to do a lot of working out just to build up my strength in order to do those scenes.

“And then we had a gap partway through filming because of lockdown due to Covid. And anyone who had a bit of ‘lockdown belly’ will know it’s quite hard to get your strength up after that.

“Most of the stunts were when we were coming back after the break, so that was quite hard to build myself back up. I got whiplash, I put my back out a couple of times and I was covered in bruises.

“I would hobble home after filming and have Epsom salt baths. Each time my husband would ask, ‘What the hell have they done to you now?’ ”

Vigil, TVNZ 1, Sunday, September 26