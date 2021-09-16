David Lomas Investigates looking for new season of mysteries

David Lomas is looking for applications for another season of David Lomas Investigates.

If you have a family mystery that needs solving, David Lomas might be able to help you.

His documentary series, David Lomas Investigates, sets about reuniting families and solving mysteries, and now the show's producers are looking for new cases for the next season.

Lomas said they would be selecting people this year for filming next year, and were looking for more complicated stories that took viewers on a journey.

“Not just ‘I’m looking for my dad, and he’s in Christchurch, and I’m in Auckland’.”

“We don’t just search for them, we look for a relative that might be able to say what happened.”

Lomas said it was like working on a big crossword puzzle, and said there was so many avenues they could go down to solve mysteries.

“One little bit gives you a link to another little bit.”

The show often raised interesting issues, like a case the show featured a few years ago where a woman had been adopted, and wanted to find out who her birth father was.

“The mother wouldn’t tell her, so she went to court to find it out and the court wouldn’t tell her.”

So, using DNA testing Lomas and the producers managed to track him down.

Lomas is looking for complicated stories that take viewers on a journey.

Lomas said they liked looking at stories that had a social aspect too, like ones that incorporated New Zealand history.

His favourite part of the show was, without doubt, the reconnecting of people, he said.

“There are people we have connected 14 years ago that have had a marvellous life with their siblings and parents, and that’s a real treasure.”

One particularly interesting case was a man who had been left in a phone box as a baby, and they managed to find out why he had been left there.

“[They] sat and watched to make sure the baby was found.”

Lomas was hopeful the world would open up again soon, but said he loved doing stories in New Zealand.

“It’s taking people in New Zealand to different places.”

Applications to take part in the next season were open now and would stay open until the season went to air.

“We are looking for those interesting tales.”

He encouraged people to apply for the show and said they should never assume they know what they will find.

People who had been adopted and had a great life with their adopted parents were sometimes reluctant to find their birth parents, he said.

“It’s not giving up your parents to find another, it’s spreading it out a little more.

“You have adopted people who say ‘I’m not interested in finding them because they gave me up’, but when you find out why they were given up, there’s usually a compelling reason.”

“Never get totally bound up in what you have been told, because it might not be the truth.”

You can apply to be on David Lomas Investigates here.