Who has the hottest doc - Shortland Street or Home and Away?

Home And Away newcomer Harley Bonner – already dubbed the hot doc by Australian fans – is thinking of hitting up his Kiwi mate Scott Smart for some advice.

Former Neighbours star Bonner and Smart – who plays Shortland Street hottie Dr Marty Walker – once worked together on a commercial in Australia and are now, ironically, both playing soap doctors on different sides of the Tasman.

“We’ve kept in touch on Instagram,” says Bonner, suggesting a ‘hot doc’ showdown could be on the cards.

When it comes to entrances, Bonner – as trauma specialist Dr Logan Bennett – is likely to win hands down.

Smart’s character made his Shortland Street debut as an emergency department patient while Bonner rappelled from a helicopter on to the scene of a car crash and helped save the life of Summer Bay favourite Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

Within days, Logan was racing around Summer Bay on a jet ski, but Bonner says he quickly learned it didn’t pay to describe himself as the show’s new action man.

“I said something like that to one of the girls. She was like, ‘Oh, get over yourself’,” he says, laughing.

Bonner, 30, is considered almost soap royalty in Australia. His mum Carla played Neighbours’ Steph Scully from 1999-2010 and again from 2015-2018.

Then, in 2013, he joined the Melbourne-based drama himself as teen swimmer Josh Willis who, at one time, had a relationship with Naomi Canning, played by Mean Mums star Morgana O’Reilly.

After three years and nearly 700 episodes, Bonner quit and headed to the United States but now, five years later, he is more than happy to be making waves in Summer Bay.

“I’d auditioned heaps of times over the years, maybe five times, something like that,” he says.

“I would have done it I think whatever character it was, but I just happened to luck out and get a character that was super exciting and a lot of fun to play – a character that allows me to show a cheeky, more fun-loving, less dramatic side of myself than Neighbours did.”

Logan follows his patient, Dean, to Summer Bay where he quickly reacquaints himself with his old Doctors Without Borders workmate neurosurgeon Christian Green (Ditch Davey). He also forms a romantic connection – of sorts – with unlucky-in-love restaurateur Mac (Emily Weir).

Bonner wants to keep what happens next under wraps but does hint that Logan has some rather surprising secrets.

“We’re just about to shoot some of the reveal of that now so viewers have about five months before they find out more about Logan.”

The actor, who spent a lot of his childhood watching his mum at work on Neighbours, knows better than many people, the pressures of working on a juggernaut like Home And Away.

“It was actually very easy,” he says, of growing up with a mum who was in people’s living rooms five days a week.

“You’d get the odd bits here and there in primary school, just kids being kids and talking s....

“But I think it forced me to figure out what I find important and what I care about (when it comes to) other people’s opinions.

“And, generally, other people’s opinions are exactly that – and pretty ill-informed at that.”

The actor says he quickly learned to spot people who just wanted to befriend him because he had a mum who was famous.

“That’s played in my favour,” he says. “I know who’s bulls....ing and who’s not.”

Meanwhile, Bonner believes Home And Away – which has rocketed up the ratings in Australia this year – is outgrowing its soap label.

“When I first got here, I often referred to it as a soap but one of the producers said, ‘We’re trying to angle it more as a drama’ and, based on what we’ve just done and what you’re about to see, I think it very much holds its own in the drama space,” he says.

That said, Bonner is diplomatic when asked to choose between Summer Bay and Neighbours’ hometown Erinsborough.

“For your average person who didn’t grow up on one of the sets, then I’d say Home And Away,” he says. “But in terms of like, familiarity and homeliness and all those sorts of things that I had with Neighbours, it’s kind of hard to compare.

“They’re very similar but also, you know, at the same time they’re very different experiences.”

