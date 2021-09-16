Baking with the stars on Celebrity Bake Off

Twenty celebrities will put their skills with a piping bag to the test in a new season of Celebrity Bake Off.

Each week, four different personalities will vie for Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith’s favour with sweet creations such as choux buns, fondant fancies and fruity tarts. Matt Lucas also returns as host, minus his Bake Off sidekick Noel Fielding.

Supplied Some of the stars competing on Celebrity Bake Off include Daisy Ridley, Rob Beckett, Alexandra Burke and Tom Allen.

Among the celebrities competing this season are actors James McAvoy (His Dark Materials), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars), comedian John Bishop, singers Anne-Marie, Jade Thirlwell, Nadine Coyle and Alexandra Burke, rapper Dizzee Rascal, athlete Kelly Holmes, radio host Nick Grimshaw, psychotherapist Philippa Perry, internet personality KSI and television presenters Ade Adepitan and Stacey Dooley.

As well as being famous, the celebrities all share something else in common. By their own admission, none of them is any good at baking.

But they are willing to put their pride on the line and risk getting egg on their aprons – and their faces – to raise money and awareness for charity Stand Up For Cancer.

Comedian Katherine Ryan says she once made a dish so dire it brought shame upon her homeland.

“Pumpkin pie is a Canadian classic and the pumpkin is meant to have the texture of peanut butter. It’s just a really lovely pie. But when I made it, it was more like salty mashed potatoes – and that was a real letdown, not just for my family, but for my country,” she says.

Actor Reece Shearsmith is also hoping to avoid a repeat of his greatest culinary disaster which, like many baking blunders, occurred during a cooking class at school.

“We had to make apple crumble, and the crumble part was fine but the apples got forgotten. So it was crumble crumble. And the teacher was like, ‘This is great, this is very nice,’ and he was digging down for the next part, and it was just all crumble,” says the Good Omens actor.

Supplied James McAvoy, from Celebrity Bake Off, will be seen struggling with mysteriously damp dough.

Comedian Rob Beckett, who is competing against his former schoolmate Tom Allen, also had to overcome some painful memories of home economics class to compete.

“I made vol au vents once. My dad said, ‘They’re f...... disgusting’.

“I was about 12 and I made them in Food Tech. He spat it back out and I’ve not baked since.”

You might think that an absence of 23 years from the mixing bowls might inspire Beckett to put in a bit of practice before entering the Bake Off tent but the Taskmaster contestant hasn’t so much as picked up a wooden spoon in preparation.

And he’s not alone. Few of the celebrities have put in any practice, preferring to wing it on the day, which is why you’ll see James McAvoy struggling with a mysteriously damp dough and Daisy Ridley making a cake that is meant to represent a bathroom fixture but goes horribly awry.

As the host of Bake Off: The Professionals and Jo Brand’s sidekick on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, actor and comedian Tom Allen has his reputation on the line.

“I’m under huge pressure. It’s a nightmare. But it’s for charity, you’ve got to do it.

“I imagine anyone I’ve ever been critical of on Extra Slice will very much enjoy any criticism I get from Prue and Paul. So, we’ll see, won’t we?”

Supplied Casting a critical, and humorous, eye over the celebrities’ baking efforts are Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas and Prue Leith.

When asked what his strengths are in kitchen activities, comedian David Baddiel insists he has none.

“Virtually any practical task becomes chaos within seconds of me getting near it. It’s very hard for me to organise a counter, to know where my sieves are, to find where I’ve put the butter, to remember how long something has to be in the oven. It’s a nightmare.

“However, what I do have is a comic imagination, so I think I’ll be able to create quite comically imaginative cakes. Whether they are realised is a whole other matter.”

Baddiel’s efforts teeter between delightful and disgusting.

This isn’t TV presenter Anneka Rice’s first foray into the world of televised competitive cooking but she’s hoping to fare better this time.

“I had a bit of a disaster on Come Dine With Me. At one point all the contents of the paella fell on the floor. So I had to shovel up slippery fish and slop it all back in the pan, but no one seemed to notice.”

Celebrity Bake Off, Prime, Thursday