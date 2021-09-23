True life crime show Deceit details how a police honey trap turned sour

Deceit is now available to stream on Neon.

The frenzied killing and sexual assault of model Rachel Nickell in front of her two-year-old son on London’s Wimbledon Common in 1992 was unsolved five months on.

Police had a tenuous suspect, Colin Stagg, but there was no evidence linking him to the murder.

So psychologist Paul Britton (the real-life model for TV’s Cracker) came up with a radical plan – assign an undercover police woman to ‘honey trap’ Stagg.

The officer, who used the name Lizzie James, shared violent sexual fantasies with Stagg and tried unsuccessfully to elicit a confession.

Supplied Niamh Algar plays an undercover police officer in the true life crime drama Deceit.

Nevertheless, he was still charged, but the judge at his Old Bailey trial ruled that he had been entrapped, and threw the case out, saying it was “deception of the grossest sort”.

Then in 2004, advanced DNA techniques led police to Robert Napper, an inmate at Broadmoor High Security Hospital, who admitted killing Nickell.

Napper was already serving time for the chillingly similar sexual assault and murder in 1993 of Samantha Bissett and the manslaughter of her four-year-old daughter, Jazmine.

READ MORE:

* David Lomas Investigates looking for new season of mysteries

* American Rust sees Jeff Daniels play conflicted cop

* The AM Show host Ryan Bridge reveals debt to Duncan Garner



Now, the undercover operation into the Nickell killing is the foundation for Deceit, a four-part mini-series.

Writer and executive producer Emilia di Girolamo says that Deceit differs from most true crime dramas.

“It has a unique female point of entry through ‘Lizzie James’,” he says.

“I’ve also taken a feminist perspective, putting a woman front and centre and looking at the impact of the case on her, how she was used and managed through the modern prism of #MeToo.

Supplied Paul Britton, played by Eddie Marsan, was the criminal profiler Cracker was based on.

“Women had to conform to this male hierarchical environment and try to fit in.

“I think in the 90s, there was a pressure on women, generally, to conform to lad culture.

“So you needed to be able to wear a football shirt and drink six pints with the lads but also be comfortable with being constantly sexualised.”

Niamh Algar (Raised By Wolves) plays undercover police officer

Sadie Byrne (a fictionalised name as the officer’s real identity has lifetime suppression), who uses the alias Lizzie James in her dealings with Stagg.

“Lizzie is a character built up out of research from (Paul Britton) who the police have worked with and she’s a character based on the type of person they believe the killer, who they wrongly think is Colin Stagg, would be interested in,” says Algar.

“She does begin to question Britton’s methods as the operation develops. The information she’s been fed leads her to believe he’s responsible, that they wouldn’t be putting so much time and effort into this if they didn’t have some direct evidence linking him with the incident.

Supplied Niamh Algar’s character in Deceit has a lifetime name suppression order.

“But as the case goes on and she’s sat next to him, talking to him, she can’t avoid questioning whether he’s responsible.”

Operation ‘Lizzie’ is being run by the young and ambitious Detective Inspector Keith Pedder.

“She’s living with this all the time – she can’t shut it off and at any moment Pedder can ask her to go on another date or make a phone call to Stagg,” says Algar.

“She’s essentially going on these dates unarmed.

“In the drama Emilia has planted the idea that it only took a couple of seconds for a murder to occur.

“So despite having undercover officers around her, having that in the back of your head must have been so mentally exhausting.”

Deceit, SoHo Wednesday and streaming on Neon