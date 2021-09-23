Coro favourite Julie Hesmondhalgh returns in new drama series

Drama series The Pact follows five friends who are bound together by a fragile pact of silence after a prank goes horribly wrong.

It would be hard to admit that said boss, Jack, didn’t deserve it. He is a drunk, cocaine-addicted young bully who sexually harasses the female staff at a Welsh craft brewery handed down to him by his father.

But Jack (Aneurin Barnard) goes too far at a work function, and assaults a young woman. So four of her colleagues, also a bit the worse for wear, decide to teach him a lesson, and bundle his drunken body into a car, drive him to the woods and photograph him half naked.

Supplied Pact of Silence is a twisty turny thriller that keeps you guessing, says Julie Hesmondhalgh.

But the prank goes pear shaped when they return to find Jack dead.

They agree on a pact of silence and, over the course of six episodes, secrets are exposed and a deepening mystery over Jack’s death evolves, in the vein of Big Little Lies, albeit without that Emmy-Award-winning show’s dark humour or Hollywood A-list cast.

Julie Hesmondhalgh (Hayley Cropper, Coronation Street) plays the group’s oldest member, Nancy.

She says Pact Of Silence is, “A twisty turny thriller that keeps you guessing to the very end.

“But it’s also a story about friendship, family, marriage, love and betrayal.”

Hesmondhalgh says she loved filming the show in Wales.

“We filmed in some completely beautiful places.

“The woods at Pontsticill (near Merthyr Tydfil) are where a lot of the action takes place and you’ll see that beautiful landscape in all climates – as did we,” says Hesmondhalgh, alluding to Wales’ notoriously fickle climate.

Supplied Abbie Hern, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Laura Fraser, Eiry Thomas and Heledd Gwynn from Pact of Silence.

But the veteran actor, who has also starred in Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Happy Valley, says despite the vagaries of the weather, she loves Wales.

“I’m a complete Welshophile. I got married in Wales and holiday there every year.

“My husband is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama too, so having the opportunity to work here was a massive bonus for me. And I loved that it was a woman-led drama, with four complex and flawed women at its heart.”

One of those women is Anna (Laura Fraser), who has appeared in Breaking Bad, the spin-off Better Call Saul, and One Of Us.

“Anna is about to turn 40,” says Fraser. “She’s re-evaluating her life.

“She feels like she’s achieved nothing – she had her kids young and she’s only now getting the confidence to go for a promotion at the brewery where she works with her friends – Nancy, Lou and Cat.

“Then they play a drunken prank on their much-hated boss after a work party.

“This snap decision has horrifying consequences. One moment of poor judgment threatens to ruin the lives of Anna and everyone around her and then facing the aftermath of her drunken behaviour puts her under this extreme pressure as she’s presented with this massive moral dilemma.”

Fraser admits to not having much of a connection to Wales apart from a holiday 20 years ago and a brief visit while filming for another TV series.

Supplied Julie Hesmondhalgh says she loved filming in Wales.

But one cast member who does have a strong connection to this part of the UK is

, who plays Jack.

The son of a coal miner, he was born in Bridgend, a small town in Glamorgan, which has a rich history predating Roman times.

Now 34, Barnard’s work in movies such as The Goldfinch and Radioactive and major TV series has taken him away from his home country and he says it was special to be back there again.

His breakthrough role came while he was still at high school in the TV biblical series Jacob’s Ladder as Jonathan, the much admired son of the Hebrew King Saul.

So what was it like to play such a repulsive character as Jack?

“Jack is a very complex character, who could just be seen as a one-dimensional antagonist in the drama. But for me to approach playing him, I had to find the vulnerability and fragility within this young damaged man,” says Barnard.

“The main challenges of playing a baddie in a drama are not playing the baddie. You have to play the reality and truth of how some people make good choices and some make bad and how dealing with the consequences leads to their demise or rebirth as a better person.”

Pact of Silence, TVNZ on Demand, from September 30