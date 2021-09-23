Home and Away's Ada Nicodemou opens up about Greek heritage and the importance of motherhood

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

After 21 years and more than 2000 episodes of Home And Away, Australian actor Ada Nicodemou – as Leah Patterson-Baker – is a familiar face to millions of viewers around the world. Before Summer Bay she starred in 90s series Heartbreak High (now on Netflix), Police Rescue, Breakers and in the movie The Matrix.

Supplied Ada Nicodemou from Home and Away.

What would you be doing if you weren’t acting?

I’d love to be at home more with Johnas (her eight-year-old son with her former husband Chrys Xipolitas), take him to school every day and pick him up and just do what I’m doing now (in Sydney’s lockdown) actually. I would have said something different a few years ago, but now it’s definitely a stay-at-home mum.

How does it feel to know that Heartbreak High is screening again?

I haven’t watched it because I don’t want to see my younger self, but I think it’s really nice for Home And Away fans to see where I started. Heartbreak High was very special in its day. A lot of the younger actors, like myself, had never worked before as actors or in television or films, so we brought a raw, authentic energy to it. I think, even now, there’s not really a lot on TV like Heartbreak High.

How important is your Greek Cypriot heritage to you?

It’s very important. It’s who I am. When I was a child I didn’t really appreciate it so much – you don’t like being different then – but now I really love it. It’s how I grew up, and the food that I eat and my morals and my values, and I make sure that Johnas understands the language. We eat all the Greek food. Luckily, my mum’s around so she gets to talk to him in Greek and he’s been to Cyprus twice as well.

After 20 years in Summer Bay, do you still feel the need to look fit and beach ready?

I look after myself, because it’s just one of the things that I love to do and it’s just who I am. But I’ve never felt pressure to look a certain way for TV. Obviously, the older we get, our shape and everything changes and getting into a bikini when you are in your 40s is a little bit different to when you’re in your 20s. But I think it’s great that all shapes and sizes and all ages are represented on television. Even now, in lockdown, I’m going for a walk every day. I did an outdoor workout yesterday, but I’m also cooking a lot and eating a lot, and for some reason I’ve never liked Tim Tams – but I‘m eating a lot of them. That’s going to have to stop.

When did you decide you wanted to become an actor?

My high school drama teacher took us to see the play The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice. It had amazing actors like Amanda Muggleton and Magda Szubanski in it and they spoke to us afterwards and just sort of explained the process. I was so inspired by that one day.

Supplied “I’d like Leah to just be sort of naughty, very cheeky, and sort of run havoc in the bay for a bit,” says Ada Nicodemou.

What would be the one piece of advice you’d give your younger self?

Don’t think you know everything because you don’t. Ask a lot of questions and be very inquisitive. Listen. Don’t be so quick to give advice and don’t be so judgmental.

What has been your most memorable fan encounter?

Years ago, I was in Florence and I was looking at the statue of David and I was just in awe. All of a sudden I felt a tap on my shoulder and this English couple asked if they could take a photo with me. I’m like, ‘What? Look where you are’. It was quite amazing to be on the other side of the world looking at something so iconic and be recognised.

How do you see Leah leaving Summer Bay?

I have never thought about that, but I can tell you what I would love. I’d like Leah to just be sort of naughty, very cheeky, and sort of run havoc in the bay for a bit. But I don’t think you would want Leah to leave the show being bad. You’d still want some kind of happy ending. Maybe running off with Vinnie (Ryan Kwanten) – if he hadn’t died – would be a nice one.

Loves

Halloumi cheese. Not only because it’s from Cyprus, but it is just clearly the best cheese in

the world.

Exercise. Maybe just going for a really long walk along the beach. I just love that.

Travel. We were actually coming to New Zealand about now and luckily we didn’t book it because now we’re in lockdown. It was going to be our first trip in a year and a half.

Hates

Pepper. I really hate it. It wrecks my food.

Polenta. I don’t understand why you make polenta chips when you can have normal chips.

Rudeness and incompetence.

