Daniel Faitaua reveals the challenges of life in London during Covid-19

Daniel Faitaua takes a moment to reflect on his life since the pandemic began.

“I don’t have the words to describe it but it’s just been challenging, grim, brutal and dark,” he says.

Just over two years ago the TVNZ journalist left New Zealand with his wife and their three sons for a new life in London as the state broadcaster’s Europe correspondent.

Their overseas experience has been dampened by the impact of the pandemic.

Supplied TVNZ’s Daniel Faitaua is based in London as the state broadcaster’s Europe correspondent.

Covid-19 cases rose in the UK and there were multiple lockdowns. This meant months of homeschooling, not to mention the cancellation and postponement of various events.

While life for Faitaua, his wife and their children, aged 10, 13 and 15, has been challenging, things are finally looking up.

“There was always that light at the end of the tunnel that you kept hearing in those press conferences every afternoon that we switched into,” he says.

“You were hoping to see that light and we’re starting to see it now. Life feels like it’s back to normal when you look around.

“I still wear a mask when I go to the supermarket, but I’m the odd one out because I’m the only one wearing one.

“It’s just weird. It’s a really strange feeling at the moment.”

For the record, Faitaua has been vaccinated but he wants to take precautions when he is buying groceries.

Supplied Daniel Faitaua has decided to spend another year in London for work and family reasons.

“Even though I’m double vaccinated you still think, ‘Could I take a whiff of it? Could I inhale it? Could I get a droplet?’

“Because, you know, when you’re double vaccinated, it doesn’t mean that you’re Covid-proof.”

On July 19, which was deemed ‘Freedom Day’, the UK lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions.

“That’s when you started seeing people remove their masks and social distancing (was) gone.

Alberto Pezzali/AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government lifted most Covid-19 restrictions on July 19.

“Life was just coming back to normal. You jump on the Tube and everyone’s back on. It’s crowded. No masks. You see someone cough (and) everyone looks.”

At the time of writing, New Zealand was still in lockdown and it was expected it would last weeks rather than months.

Faitaua thinks New Zealanders probably don’t realise how good they have got it.

He talks about repeated lockdowns over a 16-month period and the various restrictions imposed by the British government.

“That was tough, and I don’t know mentally how it has been on my boys, but we always try to keep communication open,” says Faitaua.

supplied Television journalist Daniel Faitaua was based in Auckland before he shifted to London.

“We’ve always said to them, ‘If you want to talk and sit down then feel free to do so’.

“But they’ve just trucked on through this and have their own wee network of friends at schools and at sports clubs.

“Now they are just like, ‘Dad, I’m off to a movie with my mates’ or ‘I’m just off to the park to kick the ball around’.”

With life in the UK finally getting back to some degree of normality, Covid-19 isn’t dominating the news cycle like it once was.

“Not even mainstream media are reporting 100 (Covid-19) deaths,” says Faitaua.

“It just feels like people aren’t recognising or acknowledging it.

“They know the bias is there but it’s like, ‘It’s 100. That’s not too bad. We used to have thousands of people dying. Move on, I’ll just have a flat white.’ But you know that’s 100 families grieving.”

This month Faitaua was meant to be finishing his two years as TVNZ’s Europe correspondent but the network asked if he was willing to stay on.

“They knew that we’d gone through the lockdown and lost a year and they just raised the idea of, ‘Would you be keen to stay on?’

Martin Pope/Getty Images Life in the UK is slowly moving back to how it was pre-pandemic.

“So I said to them, ‘Yes I would but I think that is something that I’ll need to call a family meeting about.’ Because, you know, I’m not the only one who was in lockdown.

“My wife was in lockdown. The three boys were in lockdown. So their mental health was of concern to me.

“That was the biggest concern. If my wife and my boys said, ‘No, Dad, we’ve had enough. We want to go home and want to just have that taste of freedom again...’

“But they were all like, ‘Yeah, Dad, let’s do it. We’ve been here from the start. We’ve become stronger because of it. Let’s see it to the end. Yeah, let’s do it. Let’s stay for another year and make up for the year that we lost.’ So that was the factor behind the extension.

Rob Pinney/Getty Images Most Covid-19 restrictions are no longer in effect in the UK.

“Also the fact that when we came to London, it’s impossible not to love this city. When we arrived here we had good times, unforgettable memories.

“That’s the first impression of London that we had back in September, two years ago.

“When the world shut in January, we were just like, ‘Oh no’.

“So I want my family to return to New Zealand with those memories. You know, still remembering London, and the fun times and the good times that we had – not the doom and gloom that we’ve come out of.”

It was during a family holiday in Greece last month that Faitaua announced, on his Instagram page, he was staying in London. Before that, they had a break in Portugal.

“It was good just to get some time off and spend some quality time with the family and just unwind and de-stress,” he says.

“That was really important, given the year that we’ve had.”

The Faitauas had contemplated returning to New Zealand.

“We miss family and friends and our strong network that we had back in Auckland,” he says.

“But we’ve built a really strong network here and London feels like home at the moment.

“We ‘ummed’ and ‘ahhed’ about going home and looked at the MIQ spots and thought, ‘Gosh there is no way we will be able to get in or get a spot’. We thought, ‘What do we do?’ ”

STUFF Desmond Gosling managed to get an MIQ slot for his wife Sang Nguyen via the new system

While seeing friends and family in New Zealand won’t happen for a while, the family keep in touch via on-line technology.

“It’s quite interesting because the boys have Zoom dates with my parents, probably fortnightly,” says Faitaua.

“I remember on the last call, Mum said to me when the boys left the room, ‘Son, I think it’s time to come home. My grandchildren sound a bit posh’.”

For Faitaua, staying connected with New Zealanders means not only filing reports for TVNZ but posting videos and photos on his Instagram page.

On social media, he often receives messages from TVNZ viewers who are curious about where he has been and what he’s been up to.

The Faitauas are staying in the UK.

“It triggers a lot of memories for a lot of people, especially now when you guys are in lockdown in New Zealand,” he says.

“Many are saying to me, ‘You know it’s helping me get through lockdown seeing that one day we can travel.’

“Or (they look at my) trips through London (and say), ‘I remember I lived in the borough next door. Not far away there is a good cafe.’

“Or ‘Daniel your hair has grown. You might consider a haircut soon’ or ‘Daniel why aren’t people wearing masks? I’m really concerned about your safety.’

“It’s really interesting and I just love touching base with them all and just letting them know that everything’s good,” he says.

“It’s really nice to have a following back home from people.”

