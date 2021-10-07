Martin Clunes shares his love of dogs in new local series Barkley Manor

Actor Martin Clunes is only momentarily flummoxed by the suggestion he is British television’s go-to person for dog shows of all types.

“Well, I’m very proud to be that if that’s what I am,” the Doc Martin star says. “I genuinely do really love them. For 10 years, we had a dog and pony show on our farm every summer and I would get to judge it. So I’d meet thousands of dogs in a day and it was just heaven. They make me feel happy.”

Which goes some way to explaining why keen-eared viewers might recognise Clunes’ voice narrating the new local series Barkley Manor, a 10-parter about the life and times of the dogs – and their owners – who make up the clientele of a luxury doggy daycare on the outskirts of Auckland.

Supplied Martin Clunes (with Buddy from Doc Martin) narrates new local series Barkley Manor.

With its flocked wallpaper, sash curtains and treatment that can be described as only the finest, Barkley Manor’s owner Krista Johnson and her staff cater for dog owners who want only the best for their canine companions when they can’t be with them themselves.

Clunes was asked to lend his voice to the series by producer Claire Meech, who had worked with him on his documentary series Islands Of Britain.

“She just emailed me out of the blue,” he says. “I don’t usually put voices to other people’s programmes – just because I really can’t be arsed – but I thought it was beautifully shot and it just seems the most amazing business model.”

READ MORE:

* Meet the Kiwi lieutenant commander navigating naval ships in Sydney Harbour Force

* Is it third time lucky for Shortland Street returnee?

* Doc Martin star Martin Clunes talks about the series' top dog



While Clunes might describe himself as “silly about dogs”, television producers know a good thing when they see it. Not only has the actor presented documentaries including Martin Clunes: A Man And His Dogs, Secret Lives Of Dogs and Britain’s Favourite Dogs, he even voiced a canine in 78 episodes of the Bafta-winning children’s animated series Kipper and did so again in the 2011 short film Me Or The Dog.

He and his Doc Martin producer wife Philippa Braithwaite currently share their Dorset farmhouse with four canine companions – cocker spaniels Heidi May and her son Bob Jackson, Jack Russell Jim, and Penny, a Jack Russell and Chihuahua-cross.

The dogs have been regulars on the set of Doc Martin all their lives but that could change when filming takes place on the series’ 10th and final season which is slated to screen next year.

Supplied Martin Clunes admits that he’s ‘silly about dogs’.

“They may not (be on set) this next year because Heidi is almost completely blind now,” Clunes says.

“While it’s fine here where she’s got 130 acres she knows every inch of, putting her somewhere strange – even with her idiot son leading her around – might be a bit challenging for her.”

So why – given Clunes’ love of dogs – is Portwenn’s blood-phobic eccentric Doctor Martin Ellingham one of television’s biggest dog haters? The answer is because the actor himself thought it was a great idea.

However, Clunes has never been able to bring himself to even raise his voice to Buddy (played by a “wonderful” dog called Dodger) during filming. Any shouting is dubbed in afterwards.

“But we still get letters of complaint nonetheless,” he says, revealing dog-loving viewers don’t hold back when they perceive Buddy has been ill-treated by the doctor.

Clunes’ first dog was Jemima which he inherited from his sister when she left home.

“When Jemima died, I was off being an actor so it wasn’t until Philippa and I married that we got Mary, who was our first dog,” he says, showing me a photo of a very cute golden cocker spaniel. “Mary was very special and sort of spoiled.”

Supplied Martin Clunes and his wife Philippa Braithwaite share their farmhouse with four dogs.

She was also a star in her own right and played herself in an early episode of Doc Martin.

“She wasn’t very good, I have to say,” Clunes says, tongue-in-cheek, of her acting ability. “It wasn’t her life choice.”

However, Mary was still quite the celebrity.

“She’s been on the cover of the Radio Times. She’s on the cover of the DVD of The Islands Of Britain – and she’s not even in the programme – and she was on the cover of the Lady magazine,” he says, adding Mary also accompanied him on his appearances on breakfast TV.

While the current quartet might not be so famous, they still appear in his productions.

“I did do a little video for the Barkley Manor guys with my dogs the other day,” Clunes reveals, “and sent that out to them.”

Barkley Manor, TVNZ 1 Monday, October 18