David Downs hopes to help others with local documentary A Mild Touch Of Cancer

Local documentary A Mild Touch Of Cancer follows David Downs as he travels to the US for experimental cancer treatment.

Kiwi David Downs is alive today thanks to the generosity of others – and a revolutionary new cancer treatment – and now he wants to give other people the same opportunity he had.

In 2016, Downs, a former comedian, successful businessman and family man, developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Despite undergoing rounds of chemotherapy, his health declined and in late 2017 he was given six months to live.

Supplied David Downs in the upcoming Prime documentary, A Mild Touch of Cancer.

Then came a game changer.

Downs had documented his cancer battles in a column on the Stuff website and one was read by an American doctor researching CAR T-cell therapy.

“While writing (my story) down was very cathartic, it was also ultimately the thing that saved me,” Downs says. “The reason I got on the trial in the US was because I was contacted out of the blue by a great guy in America who had just stumbled across the column.”

That doctor invited Downs to join the trial at Boston’s Harvard Medical School, and family and friends helped raise the $1 million he needed for the trip.

The treatment worked with the cancer in remission and now Downs is paying it forward by working as an ambassador for Wellington’s Malaghan Institute which has just entered a commercial partnership to make CAR T-cell technology more accessible to New Zealanders.

He also helps other cancer sufferers access the help they need, regularly receiving two or three calls a week from people who have heard about his experience.

A Mild Touch Of Cancer, a documentary based on Downs’ experiences – and those of Mile Nafatali, a young Māori-Samoan man from Dunedin, and Kirsty Horgan, a single parent from Christchurch, who are both part of the local CAR T-cell trial – screens on Prime on Tuesday, October 19.

Downs admits he was originally a little reluctant to take part in the documentary – filmed over two years – but he quickly realised it could help others.

“I’ve met lots of other people who haven’t had the same opportunities as me to get advanced treatment or who are just finding it difficult to navigate the systems and the treatments, so I know there is a real value for other people in telling my story and telling other people’s stories,” he says.

CAR T-cell therapy uses the patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer – a process that won its inventors the 2018 Nobel Prize for medicine.

“Globally it’s been very successful in blood cancers like leukaemia and lymphoma but it’s also been used in trials with good success in other types of cancer,” Downs says.

“This isn’t wacky science. This is very much, ‘How do we tune up the body’s immune system using some pretty advanced science to help fight cancer?’

“The results that they’re getting globally, and even in New Zealand, are very positive. The big challenge is it’s a very expensive process, because it needs advanced labs and scientists, but that’ll change quickly.

“Technology usually plummets in price once the volumes go up so I’m really optimistic about it. I think it’ll become mainstream treatment in the next five to 10 years.”

Supplied David Downs (centre) smiles for the camera while taking a group selfie.

Downs acknowledges access to cancer treatment is not a level playing field for all in New Zealand with the costs of some treatments running into the tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars and treatments available in countries like the US just not available here.

“On the positive side, New Zealand’s free healthcare system is remarkable,” he says, adding this is particularly true when compared with the US system where patients must wholly fund their own treatment, either personally or with health insurance.

“When I met the doctor who treated me, literally the first question he asked was, ‘How are you going to pay for this?’ And it’s not because he’s a heartless person. It’s because he knows that he can’t really start talking to me about things that I can’t afford.

“The treatment I had in New Zealand didn’t cost me anything apart from car parking which was incredible, but the downside of that is we don’t have the money in the system, that funding for research in advance treatments and highly specialist systems.”

Downs says in this country, trials of new medical innovations, like CAR T-cell treatment, largely rely on the goodwill of individuals for funding and he would love it if the documentary brought forward some new benefactors.

“I’d love it for someone to watch and go, ‘Wow, this has real promise. How do we accelerate it?’

“It’s real science. It’s not kind of wacky and it just needs us to put the accelerator down.”

A Mild Touch Of Cancer, Prime, screens Tuesday October 19, 8.30pm.