The Great Kiwi Bake Off contestants share their biggest kitchen disasters

Hayley Sproull and Madeleine Sami return to host a new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

Contestants on The Great Kiwi Bake Off share their baking disasters and what they think is the most overrated baking ingredient.

Supplied The Great Kiwi Bake Off contestants, (from left) Hamish Russell, Christina Fehlmann, Jasmin Hohaia, Pera Bella Tipene, Tom Anderson, Gabriel Weibl, Courtnay Fafeita, Teniqua Jones, Alby Hailes and Wendy Banks.

Hamish Russell

Worst baking disaster: I’m of the mindset that there are no disasters, just opportunities to learn or adapt.

Most overrated ingredient: Self-raising flour. My eyes always roll into the back of my head when I read it in a recipe. Just tell me how much baking powder and/or baking soda I need to add to my flour to make it rise.

Christina Fehlmann

Most overrated ingredient: I personally think that no baking ingredient is overrated. If I really had to pick one, I think the charcoal trend that was a thing before, where there were charcoal brioche buns and lattes, is overrated. Eating a blackened bun is an odd sensation. Firstly, you can’t taste it and, secondly, your mind is telling you, should this taste burnt? I feel like charcoal is unnecessary and unless it does exfoliate your insides and teeth in some way, should not be used in food products.

READ MORE:

* Country Calendar: Family grow their own medicine at KoruKai Herb Farm

* New reality series Good With Wood showcases competitive carpentry

* TVNZ's Vigil, Neon's Billions among great shows to stream this week



Jasmin Hohaia

Worst baking disaster: Pavlova does seem to be my nemesis. I have tried a couple of times and they always collapse – I think it’s all about the whipping.

Most overrated ingredient: I guess my most overrated ingredient would be sugar. There are so many other great natural sweeteners you can use, like honey or fruit.

Pera Bella Tipene

Most overrated ingredient: Overrated baking ingredients are expensive labelled ingredients. If we want people to learn and enjoy baking, it shouldn’t be based on money or how much they can afford. I believe using cheaper brands of ingredients and what’s in your garden or backyard (fruit trees) are much better. Everyone can give baking a go and it is a more holistic approach using the environment, the natural eco systems as well as supporting businesses who make money on quantity sales.

Tom Anderson

Worst baking disaster: When I was at school I started making birthday cakes for my mates. Every year they got more extravagant. I once made my friend a jumbo jet for her 16th birthday because her dad was an airline pilot. It was my best work yet and it took about three days but when I tried to take it out of the house, it wouldn’t fit through the door so I had to saw it in half and reassemble it in the garden.

Most overrated ingredient: Rose water. I’ve used it once and I always struggle to taste it but then on baking shows, they always say it’s either not enough or it’s too overpowering. It confuses me.

Gabriel Weibl

Most overrated ingredient: I think fondant, as it is superficial, adding little to taste and is a bit pointless. I see most people leave it on the plate when eating a cake covered in it.

Courtnay Fafeita

Most overrated ingredient: Icing sugar. I very rarely make icings using icing sugar. It’s too sweet and usually ends up grainy. I much prefer an Italian meringue buttercream.

Supplied This year’s batch of bakers share their kitchen nightmares.

Teniqua Jones

Most overrated ingredient: Coffee in a chocolate cake to ‘enhance the flavour’. Not a fan of coffee. It’s easy to find a 100 per cent cocoa these days that hits the spot and does the job without the extra caffeine. Do I want my kids running around like crazy after? Heck no.

Alby Hailes

Most overrated ingredient: It’s not an ingredient but can I say banana bread? I mean, I’ll always say yes to a slice but the pandemic fanfare has gone too far.

Wendy Banks

Worst baking disaster: I haven’t had any major disasters apart from on The Great Kiwi Bake Off. I haven’t really had any major baking disasters – I saved them for TV.

Most overrated ingredient: Artificial food colouring. You don’t need it. I don’t get red velvet cake – so much colouring required.

The Great Kiwi Bake Off, TVNZ 1, Thursday October 14